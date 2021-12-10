Motorcyclists ride over a baby seal on an English beach, looking for the two criminals

Norfolk police are investigating a truly disturbing fact: Two motorcyclists were seen riding their motorcycles over a baby seal on a local eastern England beach. Several people witnessed the horrible scene of the two motorcyclists who, unpaid, turned around the animal to pass over it a second time.

“A lady called me, very upset to see a couple of motorcyclists riding their bikes over a baby seal just north of Sea Palling beach. And they didn’t just do it once, but they turned their bikes back and walked over them again – explains Peter Ansell, president of Friends of Horsey Seals -. He sent me pictures of the tire tracks and the puppy. We don’t know if the animal was alive or dead. I really hope he was already dead. ‘

The officers arrived and took the lifeless puppy to a veterinary clinic to have an autopsy performed to find the cause of death. Everyone hopes that the animal died of natural causes before being run over, but there is no news yet. Even if the seal died of natural causes, it is still horrible to think of someone passing over it repeatedly.

The local police are still looking for the motorcyclists and have launched an appeal for any witnesses or informed people to speak and help identify the perpetrators of the terrible gesture.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Throw a sack out of the van, in there is a dog. La Polstrada attends the scene and denounces it

– Thai construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta ends up in jail for poaching wildlife

– When sleeping with your dog becomes a problem: here are the most common causes of “divorce”

– Illegal trafficking of puppies: 48 dogs and 2 cats were kidnapped on the highway in a van coming from Hungary

– There is a dog in a frozen lake, two Spanish agents brave the cold and save him

– A couple affected by Covid lose their cat, but Claude eventually returns home

– So the cat Terry did not want to leave the coffin of its young deceased owner

– To get rid of the dog, they first stab him then run over him with the car. But he survives

– The epic of Bella, the dog adopted by an Italian soldier in Kuwait

– The story of Thiago, the 11-year-old boy who bathes stray dogs every Saturday to help them get adopted

– Endangered whale gives birth while entangled in a fishing rope: “Both are in danger of dying”

– The story of Bailey, from “untrained and stubborn” dog to “incredible” four-legged fire brigade

– A cat jumps over the fence to join a group of kittens and help them grow

– An orphaned cat changes his life, from fear to love

– Coyote with one paw stuck in a snap trap takes refuge under a car and is mistaken for a dog

– Horror in Nice, 100 dead cats discovered in a pensioner’s house, twenty animals were rescued

– Dog’s special friend Mimi: every day is a celebration when a homeless man he loves passes by

– Antelope smuggling with proboscis, a protected and endangered species, discovered in China

– Fashion, Lav: Armani renounces angora wool which causes great suffering to animals

– Eight chimps Jane Goodall rescued now have shelters they can call home

– They shoot a dog in the street and kidnap it to sell it to the slaughterhouse. It’s the owners’ nightmare in Vietnam

– The miracle of Luna, the paralyzed dog started walking again

– Thus trained dogs improve the lives of deaf people

– Dog breaks paw, owners dump him in a bin instead of taking him to the vet

– Cat with a very serious eye ulcer comes back to see

– “They bring diseases”, “they cause psychological damage”, Iran thinks of a law against dogs and cats. But it is a battle to save them

– First sighting of a wild cat in eastern Trentino

– An amendment has been tabled to stop the selective culling of male chicks

– Transporting animals, the European Parliament asks for more respect for their well-being: reduced times and cameras to monitor violations

– He risks drowning, the firefighters save the life of a dog who fell in the Rosamarina dam

– The story of Blackjack, the abandoned dog chained behind a dumpster still wearing the bow tie

– A boy was injured while saving a dog that fell from the fourth floor of an apartment

– Elle magazine excludes furs from publications for a “more human fashion”

– A cat got stuck in a tree for five days, it took a brilliant idea and more than 30 people to get it down

– He watched over the dead owner until the end, after two years that faithful dog is still looking for a home

– A cat saves the owner from a poisonous snake hiding in the shopping bag

– Australia, Sydney prepares new measures to protect koalas

– “Enough ‘wandering cats’ and mandatory leash and harness to leave the house”: the new law in Australia

– An agreement has been reached for the Giglio mouflons: they will not be killed, but taken away from the island

– The story of Cluster, the Turin cat whose life is worth less than an electric waste bin

– The happy ending story of Bluebelle, the dog abandoned in a parking lot with its kennel