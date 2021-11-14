Motori Minarelli: 70 years of history and a great future – News

Motori Minarelli, an iconic Bolognese company that has “set in motion” three generations since the second post-war period, celebrated the seventieth anniversary of its foundation in 1951 on Friday 12 November. A nice event in the factory in Calderara di Reno which has been operational since ’67, with the participation of many of the protagonists of its history.

The future is well marked, with the acquisition by Fantic Motor and then with the subsequent agreement with the trade unions to protect the employment levels which today record 300 people employed. Mariano Roman, CEO of Motori Minarelli, and Vittorino Filippas who is the general manager have retraced the stages of these seventy years, by the historic Gabbiano of FBM and by the auxiliary engine Pettirosso up to the present day.

A story of commitment and passion, lived through great personalities such as Arteno Venturi, maker of the famous world records between ’66 and 74 and now lively 89 years old. Like Pierpaolo Bianchi And Loris Reggiani which contributed to the successes in the 125 world championship. Four manufacturers’ titles for the team wanted by the founder Vittorio Minarelli: between ’78 and ’81, in addition to two drivers’ titles with Angel Nieto and a total of thirty-two wins. Then today’s winners: Nicholas Lapucci European champion MX250 e Davide Guarneri who with Fantic (and the Minarelli evolutions) won the Trophy at the Six Days in the Italian team.

Figures such as the engineer were also protagonists of the event Gianmarco Bastia or Gianfranco Zironi architects, in the last forty years and beyond, of many engines and historical milestones such as the peak of production of the nineties, with 800,000 engines sold in a year. Also present and involved in the celebration Eric De Seynes, president of Yamaha Motor Europe, e Olivier Prevost, witnesses of the handover from Yamaha (partner for almost thirty years and with full control for about ten) to Fantic Motor.

The future, with commitment and enthusiasm

“A strong emotional component -said Roman who is also CEO Fantic- prompted us to take over this historic brand, and we will proudly guide it towards a future where all the traditional rules of mobility have been redesigned. Minarelli is a complementary company to the Fantic project, completely independent as it has consolidated collaborative relationships over time with various motorcycle manufacturers; and is projected to become a European motor engineering hub capable of providing practical and effective solutions available to its customers “.

“Motori Minarelli is a reality of the Motor Valley – explained Vittorino Filippas- which continues to invest in innovation, research and development: in equipment and infrastructures, in designers and collaborations with universities and research institutions. We are happy to write new pages in the history of Motori Minarelli and ready to face increasingly ambitious challenges and goals. On the pitch there is all the passion that has accompanied us in relaunching Fantic, and by combining our respective skills we will grow and improve even faster “.

We remember that Fantic is owned by a pool of entrepreneurs who make up VeNetWork, which has in its mission the strengthening of the Made in Italy industrial fabric.

“Fantic Motor and Motori Minarelli are companies to be taken as a model for the restart of the Italian economy – stated the President of VeNetWork, Alberto Baban – thanks to their ability to combine know-how, embodied in two prestigious iconic Made in Italy brands and their gaze to the future, new markets and environmental sustainability “.

With the precious documents preserved in the historical archives, Marco Riccardi and Massimo Fiorentino they created the book “Motori Minarelli, the story of a success”. Presented on the occasion, the book traces the history of the myth and of the key characters, at an industrial and sporting level.