Motorola defy: here it is in Italy at 339 euros with the experience of the rugged Bullitt behind it

Bullitt a name well known to those who love phones resistant to everything: the company since 2009 licensee of the brand Caterpillar in the telephone sector and producer of the famous CAT Phones, the phones resistant even to construction site life.

Well-known phones, which have in fact created the category of rugged smartphones, but which have not managed to get out of the niche of professional products. Bullitt had tried an approach to the consumer world with the interesting Land Rover Phones, but which, thanks to a high purchase cost, they had not made a breakthrough in the market.

To broaden the pool of its users, the house now plays a very important card, an ace with ‘Motorola‘. From the experience of Bullitt’s smartphones ready for everyone, Motorola defy was born, or rather reborn 10 years after the first model. The basic concept is that of a rugged smartphone, but for all budgets; in all meanings of the term.

A rugged smartphone from a reliable and recognized brand, with a style in line with that of mainstream phones, also suitable for women and with dimensions that do not exceed those of a common mobile phone with a reinforced cover and additional protective glass: this is the DNA of the new Motorola defy. Many at the first fall of their mobile phone, resulting in a cobweb of cracks on the display, have thought about buying a rugged mobile phone, but almost all have always given up, not finding a solution that could be considered to all intents and purposes consumer (except perhaps some Crosscall models).

Motorola defy instead aims to satisfy this need, with a linear design, not too muscular, but at the same time with technical characteristics able to overcome the military tests of MIL SPEC 810H certification, including certified dust and water resistance IP68, with the possibility of being immersed for 35 minutes in water at a depth of 1.5 meters. Not only that, the resistance certified not only for fresh water, but also for salt water and special liquids, such as the omnipresent hand sanitizer today. Not only that, how many times have you found a damaged phone after a holiday by the sea or on a boat, even without it having fallen into the water? Responsible was not direct contact with water, but perhaps there strong humidity, often topped with the saltiness. Also in this case Motorola defy has what it takes not to disappoint. Among the tests to which he was subjected, that of permanence of 10 days (240 hours) in an environment with 95% humidity, and exposure for 48 hours to salt fog.

All, as mentioned, without a too ‘muscular’ appearance: from a distance Motorola defy can be mistaken for a common smartphone with a protective plastic cover. In this case the integrated TPU cover and offers a knurled surface, which facilitates grip even with wet hands, conditions in which the screen is also usable. Should it still fall from the hands, the smartphone tested to land on a steel plate from 1.8 meters high without being damaged. Not only without external damage, but also without negative effects to the internal structure: the PCB of the electronics, in fact, mounted inside one second internal armor , resulting in practice decoupled from the external frame, to prevent the stresses on the external body from being transmitted to the motherboard. Another appreciable peculiarity is the lack of flaps: theUSB-C exposed and waterproof. Same goes for the headphone jack. Often this is the weak point of the rugged, by dint of ‘open and close’ the door of the charging connector the one that first loses its water resistance, with well-conceivable consequences.

A phone therefore also ready for life in the open air; for this the technicians have opted for an integrated battery from 5,000 mAh (with 20W charging) and for a low-energy hardware platform, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. On the technical features front there are some compromises, first of all the cut of 4GB / 64GB memory and modem support for networks only 4G LTE: on the other hand, one of the purposes of the model was to remain in an affordable price range, unlike the normal rugged ones, which often exceed 500. The display from 6.5 “ offers a resolution HD + from 1600×720 pixels. At the rear camera level we find a triple module 48 + 2 + 2 megapixels, with quad-pixel main sensor and Macro camera and depth module.

Motorola defy also arrives in Italy, also thanks to change of pace operated by Bullitt in our country with the arrival to lead the Italian market Maurizio Di Carlo, experienced manager of the sector, already in charge of Lenovo Mobile / Motorola before and of Crosscall after. Motorola defy available on the Italian market at 339 , a price that puts it in competition with the classic mid-range terminals, often chosen by those who just have thrown in the … toilet (place where it really often falls) a top-of-the-range smartphone and the salary necessary for its purchase.