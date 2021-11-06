Motorola Defy, the new truly indestructible smartphone at a price of € 399





A company has come forward to bring a Motorola device to the phone market, and it seems that its goal is to sponsor the cell phone.

We had heard, sometime in recent years, of Bullitt, a company that deals with advertise phones more resistant. He had tried, for example, with some smartphone as the Land Rover Phone, which due to the too high cost it turned out to be a failure.

However, he plans to try again by fielding a cell phone of one agency that we know very good, and that perhaps it might interest us. In fact, inspired by the previous model, the Motorola Defy, a new cell phone rugged and made for all types of budgets.

Data sheet

This phone, in addition to having suitable features both to a male audience than to one female, consists of a reinforced glass which guarantees great protection from falls. In addition the design it offers is linear and subtle, along with specifications capable of exceeding the military tests of the MIL SPEC 810H certification like that of resistance to dust and water, or the possibility of being immersed for 35 minutes in the water to one depth of 2 meters.

As if even thefresh water, salty or others particular liquids they do not harm it, as well as of weather conditions adverse events that could compromise yours hardware functions. The cover in TPU is integrated and offers a knurled surface in such a way that the grip is easier despite having the wet hands. Thanks to second internal armorFurthermore, the mobile phone is able to withstand strong impacts resulting be protected from every point of view. L’USB-C and the headphone jackfinally, being waterproof, are exposed.

There built-in battery and from 5,000 mAh with one refill a 20 W, while the processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Presents a memory 4GB RAM is one storage space from 64 GB, together with support for 4G LTE networks only. The screen, from 6.5 ″, offers a HD + resolution from 1600 × 720 pixels. Finally, the cameras are from 48 + 2 + 2 mp, with a main sensor quad-pixel, the Macro and the depth module.

The Motorola Defy, currently available on the Italian market, has a value of 339 euros. Consequently, if we want to buy it, we will have all the time to do it.

