Motorola Edge 20, its strengths: the OLED display and a design that stands out from the crowd

Launched on the Italian market in autumn 2021, the Motorola Edge20 is a medium-high-end smartphone that focuses heavily on its OLED display and its lines.

Starting right from the design, the Edge 20 impressed us thanks to lines different from those to which the market has accustomed us during the past year. Unlike the last generation, on this smartphone Motorola has abandoned the display with curved edges adopting an “angular” shape on the side edges, presenting itself almost like a parallelepiped, with a completely flat cover both at the front and at the rear (interrupted only by the quite showy photographic module), which emphasizes the reduced thickness – albeit slightly – compared to the competitors, with rounded corners with a not excessive radius. Thanks to its harsher lines, the Edge 20 in our opinion it is elegant in its coloring Frosted Gray, the only flaw on this side is the simplicity with which the back cover accumulates fingerprints.

The real flagship of the Motorola Edge20, however, is his OLED display from 6.7 ″ to 144Hz, capable of offering very defined colors thanks to the certification HDR10 + and DCI-P3 color space support, easily supporting any type of content. Furthermore, its ability to represent blacks is of further support to the design, making the black reproduced by the display and that of the thin frames (for example with the default background) indistinguishable, giving almost the illusion that the display reaches the edges. . On the audio side, the Edge 20 can count on a single speaker, while for headphones you need to use either bluetooth or the usb-c adapter (supplied in the package).

On the performance side, the Edge 20 does a good job, thanks to the SoC Snapdragon 778G and 8GB of RAM, in fact, the Motorola smartphone manages to juggle well in all fields of application, from messaging and social to gaming, without ever showing signs of suffering. The 4000mAh battery, albeit smaller than phones of the same price range, can easily guarantee more a full day of use, with the possibility, thanks to the 30W charger combined with the smartphone, to have with only 10-15 minutes of charging over 6-7 hours of autonomy additional.

The Motorola Edge20 comes equipped with a triple camera camera system, with a 108MP main sensor (with QuadPixel technology), an 8MP sensor with 3X telephoto lens and a 16MP sensor with wide-angle lens (also used for Macro), capable – especially the main sensor – of offering good shots in ideal lighting conditions, but with some small flaw from sunset onwards. At the front, in a small hole on the display, there is one 32MP selfie camera with support for QuadPixel technology, capable of taking self-portraits with good quality.

As for the software, the Edge20 comes with on board Android 11 in an almost pure version – as per Motorola’s tradition – which guarantees a very snappy and fluid user experience, seeing the addition of the MyUX package which includes the historic Moto Action gesture system (including activation of the flashlight by shaking the phone like a hammer, and activating the camera by turning the wrist) and the ThinkShield for Mobile data protection system.

Overall the Motorola Edge20 is a great smartphone for its market segment (at the time of writing it is online for just over € 350), thanks to a design in our opinion very interesting, a lower than average weight (163g) and the excellent display that makes it a good companion for those who use the own telephone to watch movies and TV series; the only flaw on the latter is the absence of a stereo speaker system that would give Motorola’s smartphone an edge.