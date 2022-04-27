Motorola Edge 30 in Spain

Share

Motorola launches its new Edge 30 in Spain, a premium mid-range smartphone with 5G and an ultra-thin body.

After having launched its latest flagship in Spain, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Motorola has decided to expand its portfolio of the Edge series with a new model cheaper.

The new motorola edge 30 has been announced by the company as a new addition to its catalogue, which stands out for equipping a advanced camera system, a 144 hertz OLED screen and the slimmest body ever seen in a 5G smartphone, with only 6.79 millimeters thick.

Motorola Edge 30, all the information

Motorola Edge 30, data sheet Characteristic Dimensions 159.38 x 74.23 x 6.79mm

155 grams Screen AMOLED 6.5 inches

Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

144 hertz

HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G RAM 8GB Operating system android 12 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 cameras Rear:

50MP f/1.8, Quad Pixel, PDAF, OIS

50MP Ultra Wide Angle f/2.2, Macro Vision

2MP f/2.4 depth sensor

Frontal:

60MP Battery 40200mAh

33W “Turbo Power” fast charge connectivity 5G

Dual nano SIM

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB-C Others side fingerprint reader

Dolby Atmos

Ready For (desktop mode)

Of the Edge 30, Motorola highlights the extreme thinness of the device. At just 6.79 millimeters thick, it is the thinnest 5G smartphone available today on the market. Its design, finished in glass, has a bright pattern which makes the appearance of the device vary depending on the incidence of light.

Betting on such a thin body has its risks, and that of have to reduce the battery capacity Considerably it is one of the most serious that Motorola faces. In that sense, the Edge 30 equips a battery of “only” 4020 mAh capacitywhich luckily is compatible with the TurboPower 30 system.

The Motorola Edge 30 equips a 6.5-inch diagonal OLED display, with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 144 hertz, which also supports HDR10 + content and supports the DCI-P3 color spectrum. The multimedia section is complemented by a couple of stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos.

your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, compatible with 5G and WiFi 6E, and that is associated with 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage. Of course, android 12 It is the version of the operating system that runs inside it, with hardly any additions beyond some other customization option.

Motorola has given the Edge 30 a complete photographic systemwhich includes a ultra wide angle camera with 50 megapixel sensora main camera of the same resolution equipped with the new Instant All-Pixel Focus autofocus system which was already present in the Edge 30 Pro, and a third 2-megapixel sensor for portraits. The front camera has 32 megapixels of resolution.

Motorola Edge 30 price and where to buy it

The Motorola Edge 30 can be purchased from the same day of its presentation at Motorola.esat an official price of €499. It is available in grey.

On the occasion of its arrival in Spain, the brand has launched a promotional campaign, for which it is possible get a discount of 100 euros when buying the device on the brand’s official website, valid from 3:00 p.m. on April 27, until 11:59 p.m. on April 29.

