Motorola Edge 30 ultra: after the killer specifications here are the images of the smartphone

It’s been a few days since we last talked about the technical specifications of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the next flagship of the American house now owned by Lenovo. Today we return to talk about the device after that 91mobiles posted pictures revealing the design of the alleged top of the Motorola range.

The images come from a reliable source, so what we see allows us to get a good idea of ​​what the real Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will look like. But if you’re in a hurry and can’t wait any longer to change your smartphone, why not take a look at our guide to the best top-of-the-range smartphones?

As we note the flat display, and therefore not curved, and the bezels are well optimized. The selfie cam inserted inside a small hole located in the upper center of the display. On the back we find a slightly protruding camera island of elliptical shape vertical while the three cams are arranged at traffic lights. At the center of the back cover we see the Motorola brand logo.

Motorola Edge 30 ultra: 60MP selfie cam, Snapdragon 898 and 144Hz refresh rate

As for the technical specifications, the latest rumors state that Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will mount a panel 6.67 inch FHD + OLED with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The three cameras are a main and a wide angle both from 50MP, while the third is a depth sensor 2MP. The selfie cam should have an incredible resolution of 60MP.

Under the hood we will most likely find Qualcomm’s next flagship SoC, lo Snapdragon 898 with 8 / 12GB of RAM and 128 / 256GB of internal storage memory, not expandable. The battery will have a capacity of 5,000 mAh and will support fast charging from 68W.

