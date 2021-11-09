Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: unveiled the specifications of the future top of the range killer! OEMs are advised

It shouldn’t be long before Motorola’s next flaghsip comes out. There is no official date yet but according to the latest rumors it will be revealed at December in China under the name of Moto Edge X while it will also arrive on our market a January under the name of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: the alleged specifications of the flagship killer

Recently the well-known leaker TechnikNews has published an article that reveals in advance the specifications of Motorola’s future flagship. According to the source, the device will mount a panel 6.67 OLED inches with resolution FHD + (HDR10 +) and a refresh rate from ben 144Hz.

Under the body Motorola Edge 30 ultra will show off the future flagship SoC Snapdragon 898 Qualcomm which will probably be announced next November 30 at the Qualcomm Tech Summit. There will be coupled 8 / 12GB of RAM e 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage memory, not expandable.

The camera compartment will probably consist of one main from 50MP optically stabilized, a cam ultra wide angle always from 50MP and a sensor of depth from 2MP. Interesting the selfie cam which according to the leak will mount a sensor from ben 60MP which will be inside a hole at the top of the display.

The battery should have a generous capacity from 5,000 mAh and will support fast charging from 68W which will be able to charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 35 minutes. For the global version there will be the button dedicated to the Google assistant while there will be no 3.5mm audio jack. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will ship with on board Android 12 and will include Sub-6 5G and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

