Motorola Edge Plus: the record discount of 800 euros is back!





One discount of about 800 Euros for this top-of-the-range smartphone Motorola Edge Plus. Only two days ago, in fact, it was sold for 1,199 and offers technical specifications actually corresponding to this price range. We find, in fact, the SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-Core SM8250display 6.7-inch FullHD + OLEDwell 12 GB of RAM And 256 GB of storage space. Not only that, but also a camera from 108 MPsupport for networks 5G and al Wi-Fi 6 regarding wireless connectivity.







Designed to best support the speed of 5G networks, in addition, the wide 5000 mAh battery able to last up to two days. Fast and wireless charging, also shareable with other accessories and devices.





We find some not very positive user reviews about the quality of the display, but it remains a product sold and shipped by Amazon, therefore, in the event of malfunctions or any other type of unforeseen event (however highly unlikely), a return can always be requested. Only one phone can be purchased at a time.











Here all today’s offers on Amazon