Motorola Edge X30: he is the first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1! Price and details

Motorola unveiled its highly anticipated flagship smartphone in China Edge X30. This is the first official device to have the brand new SoC on board Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, beating on the times Xiaomi 12. Motorola Edge X30 was launched in two versions, one standard and one Special Edition sporting a selfie cam below the display.

Motorola Edge X30: technical specifications

The smartphone has a display OLED with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of ben 144Hz. Under the body we find the real novelty. Powering Motorola Edge X30 is the new and powerful SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 8 / 12GB of RAM e 128 / 256GB of internal storage, not expandable.

The photographic sector formed by 3 bedroom configured as follows:

  • Main from 50MP OIS
  • Ultrawide ISOCELL S5KGM1 from 50MP
  • Depth from 2MP

The very promising sefie cam from 60MP inserted into a small hole in the display (while the Special Edition version integrates the selfie cam under the display) and videos can be shot up to resolution 8K. The phone has a 5,000 mAh which supports fast charging from 68W. Motorola Edge X30 will ship with on board Android 12.

Motorola Edge X30: price

Motorola Edge X30 starts from CNY 3.199 (443) in its version from 8/128 GBIt rises to CNY 3,399 (470) for the version from 8/256 GB while the most performing from 12/256 GB is being sold for CNY 3,599 (500) .Finally, TheX30 Special Edition with the UD camera (below the display) is sold at a price of CNY 3,999 (555).

The first sales in China begin on December 15. There is no news of their arrival in Europe yet, but it is likely that they will arrive under a different name and at a higher price at the exchange rate.

