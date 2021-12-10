Motorola Edge X30 is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

In the end Motorola won, which even beat Xiaomi, at least as far as the launch timing: is Motorola Edge X30 the first smartphone made official by a manufacturer based on the new SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most recent and most powerful of the chips of the American giant, which will among other things be one of the most used for top of the range 2022.









Record in the record: the Motorola Edge X30 they are two, not one. They differ only in the front camera, with the model “Special Edition“that mounts a camera under the screen, while the normal model uses a classic camera in the “punch hole“, The hole in the center of the screen. Front camera aside, Motorola Edge X30 is definitely a smartphone “bodywork“, A top of the range in all respects who certainly will not lack the power to perform any task. There data sheet, in fact, it contains the best available on the market today.

Motorola Edge X30: technical characteristics

As already mentioned, Motorola Edge X30 is the first smartphone in the world with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, built at 4 nm and flanked, in this case, by 8/12 GB of RAM memory LPDDR5 (the fastest available today) and from 128/256 GB of storage memory UFS 3.1 (also in this case the fastest).

The phone mounts one 6.67 inch OLED screen, with FHD + resolution (2,400 × 1,080 pixels), brightness of 700 nit and refresh rate of well 144 Hz. This last feature, together with the high power of the chip, puts the Motorola Edge X30 on the podium of best gaming smartphones early 2022.

But, probably, Motorola Edge X30 will have something to say in too photographic field thanks to a rear compartment that sees the use of a stabilized main sensor of 50 MP F / 1.88, an ultra wide angle of 50 MP F / 2.2 and a depth sensor of 2 MP F / 2.4.

Also very interesting front camera for selfies which, as already mentioned, makes the difference between Motorola Edge X30 and Motorola Edge X30 Special Edition: in both cases it is a 60 MP sensor, with aperture F2.2, but in the special edition the sensor is mounted under the screen.

Having two twin smartphones available, with the same sensor in classic configuration and configuration UDC (Under Display Camera) can tell us a lot about how much and how the photo quality if the sensor is hidden in the display.

Speaking of displays: there is no fingerprint sensor integrated under the screen, but is mounted on the side of the phone’s power button. An unusual choice for a top of the range, most likely due to the fact that the device has a version with a UDC camera.

Finally, good battery and its recharge: capacity of 5,000 mAh and power accepted up to 68W. It is not the smartphone with the fastest charging, but it is still a very high value when compared to the charging of famous smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhones.

Motorola Edge X30: when it arrives and how much it costs

Motorola Edge X30 was presented in China, where it is already in pre-order with prices starting at 3,199 yuan (approx 440 euros at current exchange rates) for the 8/128 GB version with traditional front camera and up to 3,999 yuan (approx 550 euros at current exchange rates) for the Special Edition.

There is no official news on marketing outside of China yet, but it goes without saying that Motorola Edge X30 will also arrive in Europe, Including Italy, probably with another name but with identical characteristics. At the most, if there is a concrete doubt, it is that of the arrival on our market of the Special Edition.

What is certain, however, is that Edge X30 will not come to us at Chinese prices: as always, in fact, when a Chinese smartphone arrives on the European market it does so at much higher prices due to logistics costs and different taxation.