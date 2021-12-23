Motorola, here are the 30 smartphones that will receive Android 12 (starting from February 2022)

Android 12 It was released in October, and several manufacturers have announced their upgrade plans for proprietary smartphones, with some models already receiving it. Motorola has just published a new post on the official blog in which he unveiled a long list of smartphones that will be updated in the coming months with the latest release of the mobile OS.

The company has detailed some of the new features that Motorola smartphone users will come across Android 12, including a greater possibility of customization thanks to the style Material You. As we have already seen on the stock version of Android, the user will be able to choose a style for the UI, which will be adapted not only in the graphic elements of the operating system, but also in the compatible apps. The update will introduce the new “conversation widget”, which collate messages from favorite contacts, missed calls, birthdays, and other useful information.

There will also be news in terms of accessibility, with new dedicated features, and of the privacy, with microphone and camera indicators that let the user know if the app in use is taking advantage of them. There will be a specific dashboard for privacy settings and the ability to offer access to the apps of your location in an approximate way. Android 12 will also introduce new features related to gaming (as Gametime motorcycle, to block notifications, record the screen, and manage the audio sector during gameplay) and other news. In the link you will find the entire list of Android 12 news on Motorola smartphones.

Motorola, the smartphones that will receive Android 12

In the post Motorola explained that the My UX based on Android 12 will arrive starting from February 2022, let’s assume starting from the highest-end smartphones. The software is currently in beta testing on the Motorola Feedback Network, and will arrive on the following devices:

Commercial smartphones

motorola edge 20 pro

motorola edge 20

motorola edge 20 lite

motorola edge 20 fusion

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 5G UW

motorola edge plus

motorola one 5G ace

motorola one 5G UW ace

moto g200 5G

moto g71 5G

moto g51 5G

motorcycle g41

moto g31

motorcycle g100

moto g60s

moto g60

moto g50 / moto g50 5G

moto g40 fusion

moto g30

moto g power (2022)

moto g as well

moto g stylus 5G

Smartphone Business Edition

moto g pro

