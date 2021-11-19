Motorola, here is the renewed Moto G range. Five solutions, three with 5G, top model the Moto G200 with 888+

Motorola has renewed its successful Moto G range with five new smartphones dedicated to the high and mid-range of the market. The flagship of the series is definitely the Moto G200 5G, which integrates the Snapdragon 888+ processor, but also the remaining four models have all the credentials to do well in the mid-range.

Let’s start with Moto G200 5G, which collects the legacy of the Moto G100 presented in recent months. Alongside the Snapdragon 888+ processor are 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage depending on the model.

Compared to the previous model, the display grows slightly. Motorola G200 indeed boasts a 6.8-inch IPS LCD, with Full HD + resolution (1080×2460) and 144 Hz refresh rate. The display is HDR10 and DCI-P3 certified.

Motorola G200 5G

Three rear cameras, with the main 108 MP which borrows some characteristics already seen on board the Edge. Then we have an ultra-wide 13 MP with a 120 ° angle of view and a 2 MP depth sensor. 16 MP front camera with Quad Pixel technology which, unlike what was seen on the Moto G100, will be enclosed in a single central hole on the display.

The technical equipment is completed by the 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge thanks to the 33 W charger, support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 and the NFC chip. On board Android 11, as usual in the stock version but enriched by the My UX features. Moto G200 5G will be available in the next few weeks exclusively on Amazon, at the recommended price of € 599.90 for the 128 GB version.

Moto G71 and Moto G51 are two affordable 5G solutions with Snapdragon 695 and 480 Pro processors

As for the rest of the range, the two solutions with 5G connectivity are very interesting, specifically Moto G71 and Moto G51. Moto G71 is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8 or 6 GB of RAM, while The Moto G51 uses a Snapdragon 480 Pro processor, with 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM depending on the target market.

Moto G71

6.4-inch OLED display and FullHD + resolution for the Moto G71, while the Moto G51 can count on a huge 6.8-inch IPS LCD display, always with FullHD + resolution. Both solutions feature a 60Hz refresh rate.

Very similar photographic compartment for both solutions: we have three sensors with the main 50 MP, ultra-wide 8MP with 118 ° angle of view and 2MP depth sensor. 16MP front camera for Moto G71 and 16 or 13MP for Moto G51 depending on the market.

Moto G51

Also in this case we have Android 11 on board with the addition of the My UX features. Both models will be available in the coming weeks, with Moto G71 which will be sold exclusively on Amazon at the recommended price of 339.90 euros and Moto G51 which will cost 279.90 euros instead.

Moto G41 and Moto G31, the two LTE solutions with MediaTek Helio G85 processor and OLED screen

We conclude the review on the new models of the Moto G range with the two LTE models, the Moto G41 and the Moto G31. Same processor for both devices, specifically the MediaTek Helio G85, supported by 6 or 4 GB of RAM for the Moto G41 and 4 GB of RAM for the Moto G31.

Same display for both solutions, a 6.4-inch OLED with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080) with 60Hz refresh rate. The photographic sector, on the other hand, is different with Moto G41 which can count on a 48 MP main sensor, with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor e Moto G31 which is equipped with a 50 MP main sensor, an ultra-wide 8MP and 2MP depth sensor.

13MP front camera same for both models.

Motorola G41 and Motorola G31 will be available from the next few weeks at € 269.90 and € 239.90 respectively.