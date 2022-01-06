Tech

Motorola launches the accessory to have wireless Android Auto at 90 euros

Android Auto is the infotainment system that Google offers to exploit the full potential of Android in a safe and optimized way driving. At the moment most of the cars that support it need to connect with cable.

Last year we saw one of the first dongles coming to make Android Auto wireless more functioning on a large scale. The accessory had a great success in Indiegogo, as well Motorola seems to have caught the ball. The company has in fact just launched its own Android Auto MA1. It is a dongle to make Android Auto wireless extremely similar to the one launched on Indiegogo by conception.

As you can see from the images in the gallery below, the device is very content in terms of size and has the USB output for connection with the Android Auto box of the cars that support it. The MA1 will use the Bluetooth to pair with the smartphone and then the 5 GHz Wi-Fi for data transmission.

Motorola’s new Android Auto accessory hits the market at 89.95 euros. At the moment it is possible to pre-order it only with delivery in United States, with shipping scheduled from January 30th. Motorola doesn’t know if it will launch it also in Europe, you can subscribe to the product newsletter to be among the first to be updated on upcoming news concerning it.

Clearly to use it will be necessary own a device compatible with Android Auto in your car.

