Motorola MA1 a truly unique and always functional dongle for Android Auto

A remarkable new mobile has been presented that could interest us for a simple reason: being entirely connected to Android Auto, we could make our life easier while driving thanks to all the features it is able to offer. So let’s find out what they are.

Although some passenger cars they still rely on wired connections and absolutely annoying, many smartphones Android they are able to support the application Android Auto directly wireless, giving the possibility to users to be able to enjoy a better experience.

And al CES 2022 from Las Vegas we were able to attend a product sensational and that will certainly interest us. This is the new MA1 dongle, who will be able to add support to Android Auto wireless through the USB port of the vehicle.

The operation of the Motorola MA1

This adapter will allow the driver to connect to the system infointament of the means of transport without the need to exploit a cable, which is good news given that it could to save all who were looking for a device similar.

In this regard he expresses himself Dave Carroll, Motorola’s Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships, who he claims that: “The Motorola MA1 eliminates the need to connect your phone to your car’s infotainment system every time you get in the car, allowing for easy access to your favorite navigation apps“.

The dongle it can be used with any middle be able to support Android Auto, and to make it work just do this: we will have to connect the MA1 adapter to the car via USB and pair it with your own smartphone using Bluetooth. In doing so, we will also be able to send gods multimedia files between mobile phone and car thanks to the connection Wifi And 5 GHz.

And even if it’s not the first phone to introduce such an idea, in fact, remember that there are similar ones like those Carsifi or AAWireless, we can however both appreciate the device seen and considered offering a reduced expense in the long run since, the experience obtained, it really is Great.

L’MA1 will be available from January 28 at the price of $ 89.95 from the Motorola Sound site. Obviously, but no less important, it is good to keep in mind that to use Android Auto in the wireless version the smartphone will have to mount a version from Android equal to or greater than 11.