Motorola MA1: official dongle for wireless Android Auto

Motorola presented an adapter for the wirelessly connect smartphones to Android Auto infotainment units that do not foresee it: it is called MA1 and will arrive, at least in the US, at the end of January, at a list price of 90 dollars. It connects via a USB port, and uses both Bluetooth (for pairing with smartphone) and 5 GHz Wi-Fi (for data transfer).

There are still very few infotainment systems on the market that support wireless Android Auto, so this dongle can be a relatively inexpensive way to get one. The wireless mode has its drawbacks – it consumes more and additionally does not recharge the smartphone in the meantime – but it can be argued that for a not too long home-work, some quick commissions in the city and more generally all short journeys are more. which counterbalanced by the convenience of not having to take your smartphone out of your pocket and connect it to the cable.