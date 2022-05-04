Motorola Moto e32 – features, official price and where to buy

Share

Motorola continues with its relentless pace of releases. After having presented the Motorola Edge 30 just a few days ago, the brand now returns with a new model aimed at the entry rangethe Motorola motorcycle e32.

This is the new addition to the mythical Moto E family made up of humble spec deviceswhich on this occasion retains features such as the large capacity batterywhile adding other interesting details such as the high refresh rate screen.

Motorola Moto e32, all the information

motorola moto e32 Characteristic Dimensions 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm

184 grams Screen 6.5-inch LCD

HD+

90H refresh rate Processor UNISOC T606 with 2xA75 + 6xA55 1.6GHz octa-core CPU and 650MHz Mali-G57 GPU RAM 4GB Operating system Android 11 Storage 64 GB expandable by microSD up to 1 TB cameras rear

– 16MP f/2.2 with PDAF

-2MP macro f/2.4

-2MP depth f/2.4

Frontal

– 8MP f/2.0 Battery 50000mAh

10W charging Others -USB Type-C

-Bluetooth 5.0

-Side fingerprint reader

-IP52 protection -3.5 mm headphone port

At first glance, the Moto e32 is not much different from other recently launched Motorola models. Count with one plastic body available in two colors: Gray and whitewith a shiny back where, in addition to the company logo, we find the triple camera module.

Said module is led by a humble sensor of 16 megapixel resolution with phase detection autofocus. Along with him we find two 2 megapixel sensors for macro and depth captures respectively.

Its front is occupied by a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD resolution and a refresh rate of 90 hertz. The panel is perforated to house the 8 megapixel front camera.

60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144 Hz: What is the refresh rate of your mobile screen, and why is it important

For its most basic model, Motorola opts for the UNISOX T606 processor, with eight cores and associated with 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of storage. All of this is backed by a 5000mAh capacity battery.

The device software is based on Android 11a detail to take into account since As of today, almost a year has passed since the launch of Android 12. Also, it is worth mentioning that the terminal lacks NFC connectivityand therefore it is not possible to make mobile payments using services such as Google Pay.

Price and where to buy the Motorola Moto e32

Motorola’s new low-end smartphone now appears on Motorola’s official online store, where it is available at a price of 149 euros in its only configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

