Motorola Moto G20 and you have a PERFECT smartphone

Does buying a smartphone mean having to spend an entire salary? Absolutely not and Motorola Moto G20 is the clear demonstration of this. If you are looking for a product that can satisfy you and can guarantee you daily use as it should, you are in the right place.

Thanks to the ongoing promotion on Amazon you make it yours with just 159.90€. A truly ridiculous price. In addition, you even have the possibility to pay it with zero rate financing for maximum comfort.

If I were you don’t make me wait since it’s a Prime product and you get it in a day or two starting today. Tick ​​Knock, time goes by!

Motorola Moto G20: everything you need to know about this smartphone

Motorola Moto G20 is super simple yet doesn’t make you compromise. Calls, messages and applications are the order of the day on this smartphone that has everything and more to offer you. Its strong points:

very easy to use;

Dual SIM;

Battery from 5000mAh which lasts up to two days;

which lasts up to two days; Android 11 already installed.

With a display of 6.5 inches and 90Hz refresh not seeing the writings and texts is practically impossible. But then it’s so wide that you can even enjoy high definition streaming.

In addition I want to tell you that one is not missing Quad Camera with 48 megapixel main sensor so you do not fear neither photos nor videos.

So, don’t you buy it? On Amazon you make it yours with only € 159.90. Buy this Motorola Moto G20 now and you won’t regret it. To pay it with financing, just choose Cofidis after entering your details in the cart.

If you are not a Prime subscriber, this is the right opportunity to test all the benefits of the subscription: you can activate your 30-day free trial now.