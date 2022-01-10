Motorola prepares an incredible “all display” smartphone | PHOTO

The well-known leaker LetsGoDigital has unveiled a new patent presented by Motorola which consists of a truly unusual smartphone. It is a device consisting of a single display that surrounds the entire smartphone, in Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha style.

It is about two patents: The first dates back to June 2020, when Motorola Mobility LLC filed a patent with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office). The documentation was approved and published on December 23, 2021 and describes in detail the manufacturing process of a smartphone in which the case is completely wrapped by a flexible screen. Consequently, all four sides of the device they consist of a screen surface and furthermore the patent confirms the presence of a smart stylus.

The second patent was filed in August 2021 and concerns a additional documentation of the same device which bears the title “methods and systems for changing the provisions of virtual buttons presented on one or more displays of an electronic device “, given that the device not equipped with physical buttons due to the touch also on the sides.

The only parts that are not enveloped by the display are the lower one which houses the SIM slot, microphone, USB-C port and speaker, e the upper one which houses the on and off button, a speaker and an additional microphone. For what concern camera compartment, the selfie cam inserted inside a hole while the operation of the rear cam is not yet clear. Since you do not see renderings, one expects one integrated cam under the display.