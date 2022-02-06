Motorola presents Moto G Stylus 2022! here are the specs and how much it costs

Motorola unveiled the new Moto G Stylus 2022, a now iconic smartphone of the manufacturer arrived in its third generation. The peculiarity is certainly linked to smart stylus content and supported by the device, which allows a different and innovative experience to a low price than most other phones.

Moto G Stylus 2022: the stylus at an economic price

The display is a 6.8 in with resolution FHD + and a refresh rate that switches to 90Hz compared to the 60Hz of the previous generation. The selfie cam from 16 MP inserted into a hole in the screen. Under the body we find the SoC Helio G88 by MediaTek together with 6GB of RAM e 128GB of internal storage memory. The fingerprint sensor integrated into the on and off button on the side.

The multimedia compartment formed by a main cam from 50MP followed by an ultra-wide da 8MP and a depth sensor from 2MP. The smartphone has a large 5,000 mAh while on the software side we find the interface My UX based on Android 11.

Price and availability

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 available in colors Twilight Blue And Metallic RoseIt is also sold in a single 6/128 GB version at a retail price of $ 299 (260 euros at the exchange rate). The expected shipping date for February 17 in the USA while the pre-orders are already open.