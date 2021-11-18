Motorola presents moto g200 5G with Snap 888+! And there are also moto g71, g51, g41 and g31 for everyone

A completely renewed family of Motorola’s moto gs. It has already been 10 generations since Motorola presented its first motorcycle and now the company has decided to celebrate the mission of its best-selling range by introducing not one, not two but 5 new smartphones with premium features for all. And let’s talk about moto g200 5G, that the real top of the range of the series, moto g71, moto g51, moto g41 and moto g31 which range not only in technical specifications but also clearly in price so that they can be considered by a wider audience of users. What specifications do they have and what are the prices of these new devices?

Motorola moto g200 5G: with Snapdragon 888+!

Let’s start immediately with the most important, that is the new moto g200 5G than the only one in the family with the Snapdragon 888+ 5G. A smartphone designed for those looking for high-level performance and 5G speed but at a competitive price. Here the smartphone has a premium body thanks to the materials but also to a concentrate of technology as regards the camera system, the immersive display, the advanced wireless audio and above all the Ready For transformative capability, capable of amplifying everything that is the capable phone making it a real computer.

moto g200 5G is based on the fastest chipset on the market and this allows for response times 20% faster than before and all thanks to the Snapdragon Elite Gaming which brings desktop-grade gaming to mobile with 20% faster graphics rendering. Not just gaming because it will also be possible to have advantages on the 5G connectivity and also with Wi-Fi 6E more performing piece of furniture. And Qualcomm’s platform, thanks to the Snapdragon Sound, allows you to enjoy high-resolution music, crystal clear voice calls and lag-free entertainment without affecting the battery. Motorola has also partnered with Dolby to make Dolby Atmos technology available on moto g200 5G for a unique experience also from this point of view.

moto g200 5G sees the presence of a 6.8 “Full HD + Max Vision display characterized by a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Among other things, it has a range of colors expanded by 25% thanks to the certification HDR10 and DCI-P3. On a photographic level, on the other hand, moto g200 5G, equipped with an advanced photographic sector taking inspiration from Motorola’s Edge series. Hence the presence of a 108MP Ultra Pixel camera that combines 9 larger pixels into one – and offers 9x better sensitivity in low light conditions. There is also another advanced ultra-wide sensor for macro shots too. The depth sensor is the third sensor, finally, which works with the main camera to automatically blur backgrounds. moto g200 5G It can record cinema-quality video at the highest video resolution possible today on a smartphone, 8K. And not only because it is possible to use the ” dual capture ” mode which allows you to record using both the front and rear cameras at the same time.

At the hardware level we then find a 128GB version of integrated memory UFS 3.1. Furthermore, 8GB LPDDR5 memory it offers top performance and a peak bandwidth of 51.2 GB / s, which guarantees 16% faster data processing. Finally the colors with moto g200 5G which may be available with a satin matte finish in Stellar Blue or Glacier Green.

Screen : 6.8 “144 Hz, FHD + (1080×2460), 396ppi, 20: 9, IPS TFT LCD

Front camera : 16 megapixels, (f / 2.2, 1.0um) | Quad Pixel technology

: 202 grams OS: Android 11

Motorola moto g71, moto g51, moto g41 and moto g31

As mentioned in addition to motorcycles g200 5G, Motorola also announces moto g71 5g, moto g51 5G, moto g41 And moto g31. Each of these devices offers unique features to ensure everyone finds a phone that suits their needs but that have some things in common, namely maximum 5G speed, engaging display, good photographic compartment and important battery life.

moto g71 5G

Moto g71 5G meanwhile it has a 6.4 “Full HD + OLED display then the brand new Snapdragon 695 mobile platform with improved efficiency that offers 5G speed and smooth performance. Then there is a triple camera with 50MP sensors with Quad Pixel technology, an ultra wide 8Mp sensor and one for the depth of 2MP. Not only because it is characterized by a huge 5,000 mAh battery with TurboPower 30 support that allows you to recharge 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes.

Screen : 6.4 “Max Vision, FHD + (2400×1080) | 409ppi, 20: 9, OLED | 60Hz refresh rate

Front camera : 16 megapixels, (f / 2.2, 1.0um)

: 179 grams OS: Android 11

moto g51 5G

moto g51 5G has a 6.8 ”ultra-wide display with Full HD + resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 50MP triple camera system is ready to capture scenes from the smallest detail to the great landscape. Potentially in the presence of a Snapdragon 480 Pro with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Here is the data sheet:

Screen : 6.8 “Max Vision, FHD + (2400×1080) | 20: 9, LCD | 120Hz refresh rate

Front camera : 13 megapixels, (f / 2.2, 1.12um)

: 208 grams OS: Android 11

moto g41 5G

motorcycle g41 offers a 48 MP rear sensor with Quad Pixel technology but also optical image stabilization that automatically compensates for blurry photos and videos due to unwanted camera movement. The smartphone motorcycle g41 equipped with the 6.4 ”Full HD + OLED display and the moto g71 TurboPower 30 for maximum battery charging at 5,000 mAh. In addition to this present a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and 4 or 6GB of RAM. But here are the specs:

Screen : 6.4 “Max Vision, FHD + (2400×1080) | 409ppi, 20: 9, OLED | 60Hz refresh rate

Front camera : 13 megapixels, (f / 2.2, 1.12um)

: 178 grams OS: Android 11

moto g31

moto g31 it has an excellent 6.4 ”Full HD + Max Vision display that has more than 400 ppi for sharper details and OLED technology for extremely realistic colors. The 50MP multi-camera system allows you to capture the best memories. Finally, the battery ensures 36 hours on a single charge.

Screen : 6.4 “Max Vision, FHD + (2400×1080) | 409ppi, 20: 9, OLED | 60Hz refresh rate,

Front camera : 13 megapixels, (f / 2.2, 1.12um)

: 181 grams OS: Android 11

Motorola moto g series: prices and availability

moto g200 5G will be available in the coming weeks only on Amazon, in the color Stellar Blue, with an 8 / 128GB configuration at the price of 599.90 euros



moto g71 5G will be available in the coming weeks only on Amazon, in Iron Black color, with 6 / 128GB configuration at the price of 339.90 euros

moto g51 5G will be available in the coming weeks, in Indigo Blue, with a 4 / 128GB configuration at the price of € 279.90

motorcycle g41 will be available in the coming weeks, in Meteorite Black color, with 4 / 128GB configuration at the price of 269.90 euros

moto g31 will be available in the coming weeks, in Meteorite Gray, with a 4 / 128GB configuration at the price of 239.90 euros