Mott and Patton snatch quarterfinal spot from Harper and Romios

the australian players Blake Mott Y Thomas Patton they won by 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and eight minutes to the Australians Mitchell Harper Y Matthew Christopher Romios in the round of 16 of the tournament cairns. After this result, we will see the winners of the match in the next phase of the tournament cairnsthe quarterfinals.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve twice. As for, they had 66% first serve, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 68% of service points.

After this duel, the quarterfinals will take place where Mott and Patton will face the Thai players Chanchai Sookton-Eng Y Patrick Fitzgerald.

The tournament takes place in cairns from October 11 to 15 on outdoor hard court. During this competition a total of 16 couples are presented.

Tennis, a sport for everyone

Tennis is considered a classic sport. Every year, four tournaments (the so-called ‘Grand Slams’) concentrate all the world’s attention: the season begins with the Australian Opento continue with the clay track of Roland Garrosthen moves on to London with the celebration of Wimbledon and ends in the USA with the US Open.

The rest of the year, players continue to compete around the world completing seasons on the various surfaces: hard or fast track, clay either herb.

Tennis was born in Europe at the end of the 18th century and since 1926 it is a professional sport date the tour opened. It was especially popular with the upper classes in English-speaking countries, but is now a global sport. It’s divided in two categories: the men’s (ATP) and the women’s (WTA) competition.

ATP

The ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) is the association of professional tennis players that brings together players from all over the world in the men’s category.

The ATP tour celebrates several tournaments throughout the year: ATP Masters 1000 (if a player wins the tournament, he will take 1000 points to add to the ATP ranking), ATP 500 and ATP 250. Below these tournaments, in a lower step we would have the ATP Challenger Tour, where the future stars of world tennis fight. In addition, the ATP tennis is also in charge of the Grand Slam.

The fight to be the best in history is still active in the men’s category. The Spanish Rafael Nadalthe Serbian Novak Djokovic and the swiss Roger Federer they compete to break all the records and achieve the greatest number of Grand Slams. The three players are popularly known as ‘Big Three‘ versus the new generations or ‘Next Gen’.

These future tennis stars have entered the world tennis circuit with a bang, as in the case of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipasfrom Italian Matteo Berrettinithe German alexander zverev or the russians Medvedev Y rublev.

Novak Djokovic currently holds the record for weeks at number 1 of the ATP rankings, closely followed by Roger Federer, the legendary American player Pete Sampras, Iván Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

WTA

The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) was created in 1973 by the famous former tennis player billie jean king. The Californian won 39 Grand Slam titles during her active career and is a benchmark and icon for the world of tennis.

Nowadays, there are many tennis players in the women’s category who are also struggling to stay at the top of the world tennis elite and surpass Stefanie Graff or Serena Williams. Players like the Polish Iga Świątek (champion of Roland Garros in 2021), the Greek Maria Sakkar either Paula Badosa (the first Spanish winner of Indian Wells) are fighting to stay in the famous top 10 of the WTA ranking.

In the year 2022, the Australian tennis player Asleigh Barty announced his final retirement from the world of tennis and left behind an impressive career with several Grand Slams behind him. Now is the opportunity for the other players to take over from him and become number 1.

