Mou ready to become the Giallorossi Ferguson: “I’m here even six years old? In Rome, yes … “

LATEST NEWS AS ROMA – They took him for a braggart when he said in the press conference on the eve of: “I would not sign for a tie in Bergamo. I want to go there to play it and to measure ourselves against them “.

And instead Mourinho he had seen something different on his team, and he smelled the air of great enterprise. The 4 to 1 at Atalanta is the result of one great collective performance, and a coach who didn’t miss a move, winning the comparison with Gasperini.

L’Atalanta in its enveloping game it was a bit too predictable. Roma gave the feeling of having perfectly prepared for the match from a tactical point of view, and the team was good at following the coach’s dictates, finally playing a perfect match on quick starts.

If Rome, however, still gives the impression of being a open construction site, there is a certainty which can make the Giallorossi sleep peacefully and is called Josè Mourinho. The coach married without second thoughts the Friedkin project, and the marriage proceeds on solid tracks.

Texans see in him the ideal coach to start a winning path, and the Special One enthusiastically embarked on a fascinating adventure, completely different from what it was used to: no bombastic purchases or overpaid samples, the mission is that of over the years to build an ever stronger and more successful club without crazy expenses but working on skills and ideas. Combined, of course, with the financial capacity of one property ready to invest and not to dismantle the team every year with excellent sales.

The words of Mou yesterday at the end of Atalanta-Roma are very strong: “If I would stay here another six years like Gasperini? In Rome, yes“. To confirm how much the Special One has fallen in love with this club and how it can become a sort of Ferguson Giallorossi. But the new leader did not miss an opportunity to prod the property: “It’s a kind of project I like, but something more is needed.We are now limited, if this little more arrives, in two or three years we can do well “. This also serves a make Roma a little stronger every day than the previous one.

Giallorossi.net – A. Fiorini