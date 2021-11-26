Mou signals. Zaniolo show with Zorya, but the round of 16 are in the balance – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

Quality, sacrifice and that Nicolò Zaniolo which had been missing for a long time, writes Francesco Balzani on I read. Roma on a Thursday in the rain suddenly finds himself and devours the modest Zorya providing comforting answers a Mourinho and taking the qualification in the Conference round. For 1st place (and avoid the playoffs) you need a victory with Cska Sofia and a fall of the Bodo. Hard. The Giallorossi dominated a match in which Zaniolo’s star shone strongly in the fullest sense of the term. A race in which the Special One ventured some brilliant tactical ideas: da Mkhitaryan in midfield passing through that offensive tourbillon in which Perez and El Shaarawy also shone. Zaniolo found his way back to scoring and gave him assists. At least a couple clean to Abraham good at overturning a few too many mistakes and scoring a decisive double while Veretout missed a penalty at the end of the first half. A game without history and lots of smiles in front of the 40,000 at the Olimpico. “I live under pressure, I like to respond on the pitch and I accept the coach’s decisions. Mou taught me not to be satisfied “ the mature words of Zaniolo. “We did very well from the start and given brilliant performances, we could have won 7-0 against a non-level opponent. Zaniolo? He has potential, but he still has to learn a lot about the stability of his behavior on the pitch. But I ask the press not to make up lies about us“the gloss of Mou referring to the alleged quarrel between the two.