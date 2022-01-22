Mou warns Roma. Reynolds is in Belgium and Torino is thinking of Diawara – As Roma football news – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

Day full of statements in the Rome home. Mourinho warns his team and praises Empoli, while Andreazzoli has words of esteem for him. In terms of the transfer market Reynolds has left for Belgium and Diawara is a goal of Torino
The Romanist day is linked in particular to the press conference of Josè Mourinho. The coach spoke to the press presenting Sunday’s match againstEmpoli to Castellani: “Empoli are having a fantastic season, not only for the points but also for the game. Fantastic work they are doing there. To win we have to play very well.”. The Special One then added some statements regarding the market and Tammy Abraham, entered the best yellow and red bomber in the first season: “If the question is I expect something more, I don’t expect more, but the market is open. I expect more from Abraham. Not only in terms of numbers but also in terms of quality and in the air balls”. Press conference day also at Empoli with the ex Andreazzoli who had words to honey for the opposing coach: “For me it is a fortune and a satisfaction, we did not compete on an individual level but Mourinho was very nice in the first leg. For me it is a race like any other, we always try to do our best. Other statements made noise in the Romanist environment, those of Alessandro Florenzi. The former captain of the Rome spoke to the microphones of Dazn of his relationship with the city and his farewell: “I certainly miss Rome because it is part of me. In front of me there was a succession of farewells from De Rossi and Totti and I understood that it was my turn. In the late afternoon, those of another former Rome also arrived, that is Walter Sabatiniwho focused in particular on Totti and De Rossi: “They managed themselves. They are two immeasurable champions.”
In January, the transfer market always takes center stage and today was the day of Bryan Reynolds.The American full-back left in the morning for Belgium where the Kortrijk, team that will pick him up from the Giallorossi with the loan formula. Reynolds has played just one minute in the league this season, in addition to 90 minutes in the tragic defeat of Bodo. The now ex full-back Rome will still play in the Pro League despite the fact that he treated her with theAnderlecht jumped in recent days. Still in the outgoing market key, Torino has set its sights on Diawara. After the difficulties encountered in the purchase of Nandez from Cagliari, Juric’s team is thinking of the Guinean midfielder to reinforce the median. There Rome opened to the loan with the right of redemption. In the event of the sale of the midfielder, the Giallorossi could return to the market in search of a midfielder.
January 22, 2022 (change January 22, 2022 | 20:51)
