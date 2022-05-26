Moulin reveals the content of his discussion with Neymar

After leading 2-0, PSG conceded a draw against Troyes (2-2) this evening as part of the 36th day of Ligue 1. During this meeting, the Rouge & Bleu got a penalty after a foul on Kylian Mbappé. Neymar showed up in front of Jessy Moulin and didn’t shake and kicked the ball into the net. But before shooting, the two protagonists had a long discussion. After the meeting, the doorman revealed the content of this exchange in a good mood.

” I come to see him and I say to him: ‘Do you know that if I stop the penalty, I’m a star?’ He laughs and I say to him: ‘Please, tell me at least the side where you are going to shoot. There’s my mum, my dad, my brothers, my wife watching and I wish they were proud of me.” explains Moulin in remarks relayed by RMC Sports. So he laughed and he said to me: ‘Choose a side yourself’. I answered: “You, tell me“. He wouldn’t give me a hint so I stayed in the middle. And he shoots really well. »

At the end of the game, he did not hesitate to chamber the Virage Auteuil, including putting his hands over his ears. ” Obviously they know my mother well… well no, they don’t know my mother I think (laughs). They talked a bit about my family, so that’s it, it was just to thank them and show them that we were happy.”