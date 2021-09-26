Moulin Rouge, 20 years ago Nicole Kidman enchanted at the cinema – Cinema

Tour de force of cinema: it is the most used expression – both in negative and in positive – for this film that has brought the musical back to the opulence and splendor of the golden years. It is the digital apotheosis of kitsch that brings together Giuseppe Verdi and Cristina Aguileira, the Massive Attack and Tolouse Lautrec, sets by Disneyland and David Bovie (but the artifice has always been the nobility and talent of films like 7 brides for seven brothers or Singing in the rain) or the brilliant redevelopment of melodrama in an augmented cinema made of dance and song by an Australian choreographer director, Baz Luhrman, of torrential creativity? 20 years later, Nicole Kidman pre-surgery and Ewan Mc Gregor who sing and look each other in the eyes, appear even more touching in the oldest story in the world: that of two lovers that the world and destiny divide forever (and in the meantime, the same year on the Croisette, Mulholland Drive demonstrated that great cinema can be done without a true story: in this sense, that edition of Cannes set the alpha and the omega of today’s cinema).

