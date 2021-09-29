Moulin Rouge came out 20 years ago: everything you need to know about the film, from the songs to the cast

An “atypical” musical, because there are no original songs but famous pop songs: this is how the film set in the setting of the historic Parisian venue and starring the Australian actress and Ewan McGregor is defined. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, it was released in Italian cinemas on September 28, 2001. From the cast to the injuries on the set, from the jewels worn by Satine to the awards received, here is what you may not yet know about the film.

Moulin Rouge turns 20. The musical directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor was released for the first time in Italian cinemas on September 28, 2001 (in the US between late May and early June). The film, set in the Paris venue of the same name, tells the story of the young Christian who is in charge of writing a text to be staged at the Moulin Rouge. We are in 1899, in the heart of the bohemian district of Pigalle. One evening the writer meets Satine, the star of the club, and he immediately loses his head for her. But the Duke of Worchester, who finances the shows, has also set his sights on the dancer. And while love breaks out between Satine and Christian, the Duke does everything to be alone with her.

Shooting and costs deepening



Moulin Rouge turns 20: the best songs of the musical Shooting for the film took place over a six-month period, between November 9, 1999 and May 13, 2000. The film was shot almost entirely at Fox Studios in Sydney, Australia. It cost $ 50 million, but grossed nearly $ 180. The role of Satine Nicole Kidman was chosen for the role of Satine, the protagonist. But Rashida Jones, daughter of Quincy Jones, who had proposed an arrangement of Somewhere from West Side Story that her father had conceived for Aretha Franklin. Singer Courtney Love tried too. Not having been chosen, for “revenge” against Kidman she wrote the song My World. The original script In the original drafts of the script, Satine has a three-year-old son and the story of the dancer is told in flashbacks by Christian to the child. The first scene of the script showed Christian and his father in a duet on the notes of Father and Son by Cat Stevens (now Yusuf Islam). Stevens, however, refused the use of the piece in the film because of his religious beliefs: he did not want his song to be used in a film that he said had very strong sexual connotations. Ozzy Osbourne should have lent the voice to the character played by Kylie Minogue, that is the Green Fairy of Absinthe, who was to be a long-haired muscular man. It is Osbourne’s own guttural scream of the fairy when she becomes evil.

The cast

deepening



The best films of Nicole Kidman Loading... Advertisements The Moulin Rouge cast is very rich. Certainly stand out Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, who play Satine and Christin respectively. The two were very impressed by their singing skills, unknown to the most unknown. Then there is John Leguizamo, who plays the painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Matthew Whittet, who is the musician Erik Satie, and Kylie Minogue, the green fairy. Jim Broadbent, Richard Roxburgh, Natalie Jackson Mendoza, Christine Anu, David Wenham, Garry McDonald complete the cast. The songs of Moulin Rouge The trump card of the film is the rock-pop soundtrack that brings the very modern lines of Elton John, Madonna, Kurt Cobain, U2 to Paris in the early twentieth century. Among the songs to remember there are Lady Marmalade, the famous 1974 hit by Labelle revisited in 2001 by Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil ‘Kim and Mya, smells like Teen Spirit by Nirvana, which even the most visionary Kurt Cobain would never have imagined hearing playing at the Moulin Rouge. Then there is the medley of Diamonds Are and Girl’s Best Friend, made famous by Marilyn Monroe, and a verse by Material Girl of Madonna. Your song by Elton John is masterfully played by Ewan McGregor. Then there is the kaleidoscope of quotes, from All You Need Is Love the Beatles a Pride (In the name of love) of U2, from Heroes by David Bowie a I was made for lovin ‘you of Kiss. The awards received Premiered at the 54th edition of the 2001 Cannes Film Festival (it was selected as the opening film), it achieved great success, relaunching a genre, that of the musical, which had remained muted for years. It is the first musical to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture since 1991, when the Disney film was chosen The beauty and the Beast. He won two Oscars (one for best screenplay and one for costumes) out of eight nominations. Kidman won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Music. The film also won the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Film. Globe for Best Original Score to Craig Armstrong.

The song Come what may

deepening



50 years of Ewan McGregor: not only “Trainspotting”, the most famous films The music is not original, all the songs are re-interpreted, except for Come what may, discarded at the Oscars because it was written (but then it was not used) for Romeo + Juliet, a 1996 film by Baz Luhrmann. The incident on the set for Kidman Nicole Kidman was the victim of a bad accident while filming. While recording some dance scenes, she broke two ribs and seriously injured her knee. This prevented her from playing the movie “Panic Room”. The actress also shot several sequences framed from the waist up because she was in a wheelchair. The millionaire jewel The necklace Nicole Kidman wore in the film is worth a million dollars. The precious jewel is composed of 1308 diamonds, for a total of 134 carats, and platinum, and was designed by Stefano Canturi. Until then it was the most expensive piece of jewelry ever made specifically for a film. The numbers of the film About 300 costumes were created for this film and, in moments of maximum productivity, the creative department could count on 80 workers. The word “Love” in the original version of the film is used 143 times.