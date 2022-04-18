Mount Tropic, the underwater treasure sought by the technology industry – Europe – International

Near the island of El Hierro, belonging to the Canary Islands, there is a hidden treasure under the sea. It is a deposit of tellurium, one of the most important semi-metals in the world.

Its name is El Monte Tropic, which belongs to the ‘grandmother’ mountain range of the Canary Islands, according to the Spanish media ‘ABC’.

The material of this mount is one of the most used to make technological objects, such as solar panels, touch screens or optical fibers. The new discovery has made countries like Spain and Morocco fight to obtain it.

Mount Tropic

The mount is an ancient volcano that It was raised in fact from the Atlantic Sea from a depth of 4,200 meters to 1,000 meters in the water. According to IGME experts, the IEO, or the Hydrographic Institute of the Spanish Navy, could be 23 million years old.

Under the water there are also other mountains such as Echo, Paps and Drago. In recent years different expeditions have been made to them and they realized that they are made of ‘rare’ metals and minerals that today are worth more than gold itself.

Metals are frequently used in the technology industryas they have iron, copper, manganese, cobalt, vanadium, tellurium, nickel, platinum and yttrium ‘rare earths’.

Scientific evidence reveals that the Tropic seamount is not part, geologically, of the platform of the African continent but of the prolongation of the Canary Islands, having been generated by the same volcanism that formed the archipelago. pic.twitter.com/kNTOwkmsuv – Nation in Order (@nacionenorden) December 26, 2019

Dilemma: Protect it or exploit it?

With the discovery of the mountain, opinions have been divided on whether to exploit the resources it has and take a technological leap or protect them, since the marine ecosystem is very sensitive and complex.

However, where Tropic is located live 15 species of corals and sponges, squid eggs, coral gardens and several species of fish and marine animals that are increasingly scarce in the area due to the impact of humans.

The Spain and Morocco conflict

Morocco, the neighboring country of Spain, has also set its sights on the wealth of the Canarian mountains. In the coming months, both countries will establish limits on their territorial waters.

However, the situation became very tense when the city of Rabat, in Morocco, extended its maritime borders some 200 nautical miles towards the islands, appropriating the area where El Monte Tropic is located, says the local media ‘Maspalomas Now ‘.

In a meeting between the two countries, agreed to reactivate the technical group for the delimitation of marine spaces on the Canary Islands façade



What it means is that the group of professionals will be able to clarify the extent to which the waters of each country reach the Atlantic coast and resolve their differences over Mount Tropic, which no one currently owns.

