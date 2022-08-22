Mountain biking as medicine for a Blaeberry, BC family





bicycle is happinessthat has been clear for a long time and whatever the type of bike we use.

For some, it is the way out of many problems, but for the vast majority, is the solution to those problems.

Something that generates happiness and heals, that simple but at the same time important.

Last year I started mountain biking, and it has ended up being a really fun, I would say, really healing thing for my life.

Izzi and Tessa are two Canadian women with a passion for skiing who live in beautiful Blaeberry, British Columbia.

Their lives changed recently, one with a divorce and the other with the death of her husband in a snow accident.

Getting back into the rhythm and reins of their lives took some time, but without a doubt, it seems that their Mountain bikes They have helped a lot with it.

Although not every day can be sunny and with blue skies, enjoying the bike with your family makes gray days a little less so.

As always, those who enjoy bicycles the most are children

No matter the age, from the smallest with a balance bike or without pedals, to the oldest with a double suspension, the smile drawn on the face.

Enjoy the video, the first part of «This is the Motherload«, activate subtitles and automatic translation, and as always, share it if you like it.

If you want to see more videos of families enjoying the bicycle, you just have to ask, or click here on our family section.