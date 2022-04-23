Mountain Brook Girls Win Title 31; The boys’ crown is still up in the air

Mountain Brook won her 31st women’s tennis title Friday at the AHSAA Class 6A Tennis Championships at the Mobile Tennis Center. The Spartans have already held the AHSAA record for most state championships, edging out the St. Paul and Montgomery Academy groups for second place with 18 crowns.

However, the men’s state championship is still up in the air. Mountain Brook and Northridge won the doubles titles in each school’s last game of the day to finish with 62 points. Singles Championship #1 still takes place Saturday at 9 am at the Mobile Tennis Center.

Northridge Senior, Alabama’s top-ranked Braden Hannig according to the USTA, teamed with senior Ethan Wilson to win the final double over Trinity’s James Treadwell and Samuel Treadwell 6-2, 6-2 to give the Cougars the most wanted. Tie point at Mountain Brook on Friday night.

Hannig played his fourth match of the day in the doubles final, however, forcing his first singles team with Academy rookie Montgomery Witt Davis to postpone it until Saturday.

If Hanig wins, Northridge will win the state championship with 64 points and Mountain Brook will take second place with 62 points. According to AHSAA Director of Tennis Marvin Chu, if Davis wins the match, Northridge and Mountain Brook will remain tied and will decide the tournament with a mini-series game between two schools at Thompson High School in Alabaster on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

That match, if necessary, will consist of three matches: No. 1, No. 6 singles and No. 2 doubles. The team that wins the most games will be declared the state champion. Mountain Brook holds the AHSAA record with 26 boys’ titles. Northridge is vying for its first state crown.

In the women’s game, Mountain Brook senior Pippa Roy won her second straight No. 1 6A singles and doubles championship to topple the Spartans. She defeated Montgomery Academy freshman Gabe Barrera 6-0, 6-4 in the final. Roy joined forces with Annie Lacey, who finished third in the singles tournament, to win the No. 1 doubles title. The Spartans defeated sisters Libby Hamilton and Emma Jane Hamilton of St. Paul 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 in the championship doubles match.

Overall, the Mountain Brook girls have won four singles titles and two doubles titles.

Montgomery Academy’s Gina Chandler ascended to the No. 2 singles title on Friday, losing the first set to St. Paul’s Emma Jane Hamilton 6-0 before bouncing back to win the match 6-4, 10-3 in the next two sets. .

The Mountain Brook boys won four singles championships and one doubles championship on their way to 62 points. Spartans Thomas Austin and Max Jayden defeated Northridge’s Jose Alcoser and James Embry for third and fifth places, respectively. The Cougars combined to finish second in doubles #3 to help Northridge with his 62 points.

The end results:

Class 6 A Tennis State Championships

girls results

The team’s final score.

Mountain stream 71; Diocese of St. Paul 62; 45 Montgomery Academy; Decatur 32 Northridge 27 Chelsea 17; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 16; UMS-Wright 12; Helena 10, Trinity Presbyterian 7; Jasper 6, Mortimer Jordan 5; Gardendale 3; Homewood 2 Arabic 0 ; Scottsboro 0.

Beneficiary of sportsmanship: Mortimer Jordan.

6 Women’s Singles Championships A

No. 1: Peppa Roy defeated Mountain Brook. Gabe Barrera, Montgomery Academy 6-0, 6-4.

Number 2: Jenna Chandler, defeating Montgomery Academy. Emma Jane Hamilton, Diocese of Saint Paul, 0-6, 6-4, 10-3.

Number 3: Annie Lacey, Mountain Brook defeated. Amy Clement, Diocese of Saint Paul, 6-3, 6-0.

Number 4: Grace Swain, Diocese of St. Paul. Carter Thompson, Northridge, 6-3, 6-1.

number 5: Mai Lacey, Mountain Brook native. Fifi Blakely, Decatur, 6-3, 6-0.

Number 6: Anne Royal Judson, defeated Mountain Brook. Mary Lee Kelso, Montgomery Academy 6-4, 6-2.

6 Women’s Doubles Championships A

No. 1: Peppa Roy/Annie Lacey, defeated at Mountain Brook. Libby Hamilton / Emma Jane Hamilton, Bishop of St. Paul, 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Number 2: Ann Coleman/Mae Lacey, defeated at Mountain Brook. Amy Clement/Maggie Sullivan, Bishop of St. Paul, 6-3, 6-2.

Number 3: Grace Swim/Levi Ferguson, Diocese of St. Paul. Lillian Steele/Mary Neal Polk, Mountain Brook 6-2, 7-6.

boys results

Final team score (incomplete)

Mountain stream 62; Northridge 62 Spanish Fort 40 Montgomery Academy 37; Trinity Presbyterian 30; Helena 19 Homewood 19 Jasper 18 McGill Tolen Catholic 15; Decatur 11, Chelsea 8; Hartsell 8 Springville 8 Fort Payne 6 Mortimer Jordan 6; Arabic 3; Hillcrest Tuscaloosa 3.

Beneficiary of sportsmanship: Mortimer Jordan.

6 Men’s Singles Championships A

No. 1: Witt Davis, Montgomery Academy vs. Braden Hannig, Northridge: The game will be played at 9 am Saturday at the Mobile Tennis Center.

Number 2: Luke Shuffler, defeated Mountain Brook. Ben Kovacas, Homewood 6-0, 6-1.

Number 3: Thomas Austin, right. of Mountain Brook. Jose Alcoser, Northridge, 6-3, 7-5.

Number 4: Jake Miller, defeating the strong Spanish. Logan Woodall, Mountain Brook, 7-6, 1-6, 11-9.

number 5: Max Jayden, fellow Mountain Brook defeated. James Embry, Northridge 6-3, 6-1.

Number 6: Mountain Brook native Trey Styles. Gaines Freeman, Montgomery Academy 6-2, 6-2.

6 Men’s Doubles Championships

No. 1: Braden Hannig / Ethan Wilson, defeated Northridge. Samuel Treadwell/James Treadwell, Trinity Presbyterian, 6-2, 6-2.

Number 2: Luke Scheueffler/Max Jayden, Countryman Mountain Brook defeated. Jake Miller/Jacob Thom, Spanish Castle, 6-3, 6-2.

Number 3: John Alford/Jackson Brown, Montgomery Academy win. Jose Alcoser/James Embry, Northridge 6-1, 6-1.