Mountain diet in winter, the foods allowed: the nutritionist speaks

Snow, sun, skiing: for those who practice winter sports, the right nutrition is essential. Doctor Luca Piretta, doctor, gastroenterologist and nutritionist, explains to us what is the correct diet to better face the snow-covered slopes, tasting local products, such as Bresaola della Valtellina Igp or cheeses such as Valtellina Casera Dop and Bitto Dop.

And as for fats, don’t worry, as the nutritionist tells us. These too must be part of the skier’s diet, in the order of 25% of the total daily calories. The important thing is the right quantities.

What kind of diet should winter sports on snows follow?

To fully experience the mountains in winter, it is essential to combine good physical preparation with the right diet, balancing nutrients well. Preferring a good amount of complex carbohydrates, such as pasta, polenta, bread, and hydrating yourself by drinking plenty of water or hot herbal teas between stops are the two essential pillars of the skier’s diet. Another indispensable ally to face a day on the slopes with the right amount of energy is cheese, aged like Bitto DOP or fresher like Valtellina Casera DOP, a source of protein, calcium and vitamins A and D, to be taken as a snack. or at lunch in the typical sports sandwich.

The typical lunch for the skier?

Fans, who do not want to miss a minute of slopes, can opt for a quick do-it-yourself meal at high altitude. “Attention, however fast, lunch must be complete: 80 grams of Bitto and 60 of bread, perhaps combined with a large leafy vegetable, are the example of the perfect sportsman’s sandwich. This cheese, in fact, is a source of energy thanks to the good fats present, to which it is possible to combine lettuce, radicchio, chicory, beets, cabbage or, why not, even legumes “. If, on the other hand, you have the time and desire to enjoy a lunch in total relaxation in one of the many restaurants on the slopes or on the summit to savor local excellences surrounded by the peaks of the snow-capped mountains, the skier’s menu can also include a single dish such as the typical pizzoccheri. prepared according to tradition exclusively with 50g of Valtellina Casera and cabbage. You can also choose complete dishes such as pasta in broth, vegetable soup with legumes and cereals or polenta. In these cases, however, it is essential to allow yourself more time before returning to the slopes and give up bread and sweets to avoid digestive problems and risks related to cold and muscular needs that would have more difficulty in being satisfied due to the commitment of the blood flow in the intestine.

How much cheese to eat in a balanced winter diet?

Cheese is an indispensable food that must never be missing on Italian tables. The latest Crea guidelines consider milk and derivatives as a health tool for the supply of high biological value proteins and essential amino acids: they must be taken every day, in the context of a correct diet and the Mediterranean diet. An ideal dose can be represented by 80g for a mature cheese and 180g for a fresh cheese, even if these portions are very variable according to the individual who consumes them and the other foods included in his diet.

What kind of cheese is best to choose?

The type of cheese is variable. Some cheeses such as Bitto DOP are particularly suitable for the skier’s diet because they concentrate in a small volume a high content of nutrients, not only energetic but also essential for proper muscle function. In this way, nutritional quality is provided without overloading digestion too much. There are no better or worse cheeses than others, it depends a lot on the type of consumer and his age, sex and health conditions. For example, an elderly individual could benefit a lot from the consumption of ricotta as it is very rich in whey proteins capable of safeguarding his muscle mass and preventing sarcopenia. A postmenopausal woman should choose aged cheeses rich in calcium and phosphorus to protect the bones, while a fresh cheese such as first salt may be more suitable for those suffering from hypercholesterolemia.

What are the benefits of cheese in a diet?

The advantage of cheese is to provide not only high quality proteins but also calcium and phosphorus, as well as vitamins such as D, all elements necessary for correct muscle turnover and bone health. This is why cheese is important in any diet, but especially for mountain sportsmen. Let’s talk about fats: these must also be part of the diet, in the order of 25% of the total daily calories. However, they must be chosen carefully. In addition, the contribution of calcium in addition to being useful to the bones is the mineral responsible for the shortening of myosin and actin and without it the muscle does not contract! So yes to cheeses, in the right quantities.

Before doing sports, is it better to consume proteins or carbohydrates?

The athlete’s diet must be able to compensate for the energy expenditure that will have to be faced during training or performance. It is therefore advisable to consume carbohydrates before sporting activity to have the right fuel, while in the immediate post-race it is necessary to consume carbohydrates with a high glycemic index to fill the glucogen and protein deposit to restore muscle fibers.

For those who do not do sports, which foods should not be missing in a balanced winter diet?

Those of a healthy Mediterranean diet. Then cereals (preferably wholemeal), legumes, oil, fruit and vegetables and then milk and derivatives, then cheeses, which according to the food pyramid must be consumed once a day, and finally fish and white meats (2-4 times a week) and red meats (1-2 times a week).