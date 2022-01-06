Mountaineer falls into a crevasse and breaks his leg: his dog catches up with him and crouches next to him to warm him up during the night

VLACH. Fairy tales are usually told at Christmas, in front of a nice fireplace with a hot tea and a fragrant slice of cake next to it. This time, however, we are going to tell you a fairy tale that really happened but on New Year’s Eve, in Croatia, on the highest peak of the Velebit mountain range, Vaganski vrh.

The protagonist is a dog, an Alaskan Malamute of just eight months named North. A very lively puppy who loves being with his owner, who did not want to leave him at home when, together with two other friends, he decides to go to Vaganski Vrh to celebrate the end of the year. All three are experienced climbers. It is an unprecedented warm New Year’s morning on Velebit. From Ramić dvor, through the waters of the Vat and the city of Vlach, they leave for Sveti Brdo. There is only snow above the Wallachian city, not deep in places. Once you reach Sveti Brdo, the 4-meter high cross of Vaganski Vrh is there in plain sight. A few more “shots” a bit of effort and I’m at the top.

Just the time to admire the wonderful landscape of the entire Dalmatian coast that opens up in front of the horizon, make the thirsty North drink water, and eat a bar of chocolate to strengthen the sugars and go back down. All perfect up to here, but as mountaineers know sometimes the descent is much more dangerous than the ascent, fatigue can betray. They have just come down a few dozen meters from Vaganski Vrh, crampons under their boots and ice axes in hand, when North stops. He does not have crampons and ice axes, the terrain is very steep and icy and, therefore, very dangerous to face downhill. North lingers a bit, freezes, turns around and looks at his master. He does not hesitate to go back to take the dog and help him reach the group. Suddenly the two slip into the adjacent crevasse. The first to vanish into the void is North followed by his master. For the other two members of the expedition there are moments of panic. They go up a bit to see if they can locate the two precipitates. As soon as they look carefully to the edge of the ravine they see that the situation is very serious, but fortunately not fatal.

North and his master, have managed to cling to some bushes and are about ten meters from each other. The man is seriously injured and it is immediately clear that he has broken his leg. But it resists. And it is in this moment that the mountaineering experience of the injured and North’s immense love for him comes into play. With the ice ax, the man manages to prop himself up quite safely near the bush that blocked his fall. North, slowly manages to reach his master without slipping into the abyss under his paws.

The two companions left on the edge of the abyss immediately call for help, they have sufficient batteries for their cell phones (another precaution of an expert mountaineer) with which they manage to guide the incoming rescue group. But by now it is dark and only the next morning will a doctor and the other climbers be able to reach them. The man there in the ravine knows that he must not fall asleep and must fight hypothermia, he manages to light a camp stove he had with him, but above all North squats on him with his whole body and keeps him warm. The next morning the man is rescued and North with him. The hero is now at home overwhelmed with pampering and photos of the journalists who have come. That’s right when a dog becomes an angel.