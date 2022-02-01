Mountaineering | death Pesce, Della Bordella: “No mistake. He was one of the strongest of the moment

After the drama of Cerro Torre, the former president of the Ragni di Lecco speaks, also in his expedition: “The least probable condition has occurred, unfortunately”

“In the space of a few hours we went from the immense joy of having made the most difficult climb of our life on Cerro Torre to the drama of ‘Korra’. A drama that naturally erased within us everything we had just done.” still very tried, Matteo Della Bordella – in these moments in the village of El Chaltén, in Patagonia – recounts the ten hours spent in the night between last Friday and Saturday in search of Corrado Pesce, the Novara mountaineer mortally overwhelmed by an enormous discharge of ice and stones while together with Thomas “Tomy” Aguilo, they were descending from Cerro Torre from the north face they had just completed, opening a new route up to the summit.

Summit meeting – Della Bordella and his two expedition companions, David Bacci and Matteo “Giga” De Zaiacomo, arrived at the top of the same face – in turn opening a new route – half an hour after the other two Italians, had instead made plans to return along the southern edge East, the so-called “compressor route”. “Once we got to the top, it wasn’t easy to divide us, in the end both groups kept their own descent plan. They climbed much lighter and faster than us, they wanted to go up and down on the same side not carrying all their bivouac gear on the face, we were heavier, we carried more food, but, having more time, we had already planned to bivouac on the top and descend on the other side, the one most used for the descent “.

The news and help – Going down during the night was the time when the risks were reduced the most, during the day on Cerro Torre one is more exposed to ice collapses and detachments. “They did nothing wrong”, continues Della Bordella, one of the most famous mountaineers of the Ragni di Lecco, of which he was also the president. “The least probable condition simply occurred, unfortunately.” The three learned of the accident in Pesce and Aguilo only once they returned to base camp, but in less than an hour they got back up to start the search. We knew that Tomy was halfway up the face and was in no condition to descend alone, while Korra Pesce was already missing. “It was also said and written that he was in a safe bivouac on the face. False. No one saw him again after the ice rush. The body has not been found and who knows if it will be possible to succeed. With binoculars and our drone we tried for hours to locate it. Nothing to do. The doctor of the Alpine Rescue, among other things, told us that, in his condition, that is, unable to move (at best) he could have lasted no more than two hours at that altitude. Let alone in the following ones, and from Saturday onwards ”.

One of the strongest – Once, together with Bacci and De Zaiacomo, the four managed to recover Aguilo, Della Bordella and the Swiss Roger Schaili remained on the wall in search of Pesce. “We waited for hours for a nod from him or a message from below, from the others, but nothing. At 3 am we decided to go down because I was starting to faint, I even heard music in my head. In practice, if only I had waited a few more minutes, they should have come and recovered me too ”. Aguilo is hospitalized in stable condition, despite seven broken ribs, a fracture in both shoulders and a small lung perforation. “Korra was quite an introverted person, very direct”, is the memory of Della Bordella. “Corrado didn’t mince words, he was very concrete. In the mountaineering community he was seen by everyone as one of the strongest of the moment, while outside this value he was not recognized: he was more interested in facts than communication. It wasn’t easy to bond with him right away, but when you did he stayed with you. He like his words, which were never said inappropriately ”.

Solidarity network – Della Bordella, David Bacci and Matteo De Zaiacomo have decided to call the new route “Brothers in arms” in honor of Matteo Bernasconi, Matteo Pasquetto, Korra Pesce “and all our brothers who have been missing in the mountains we love so much” . And they wanted to thank all the mountaineers involved in the rescue, “in particular Thomas Huber” and all the people who participated in the rescue of “Tomy”. “Carrying him from the foot of the wall to the Nipo Nino camp was an incredible team effort with more than 40 people involved, both Argentines and other nationalities, who mobilized from the town of El Chalten, standing for 40 hours without sleep, to bring Tomy to safety. Yet another great demonstration of solidarity in the mountaineering world “.

January 31, 2022

