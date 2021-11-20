Mourinho: “A lot of absences, it’s a difficult moment. Zaniolo? Only I know who plays ”- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The words of the Special One on the eve of Genoa-Rome: “We have difficulties and they have them who do not know who will play. With Cristante’s positivity we have thrown away a week’s work”

José Mourinho back to talk in Press conference two weeks after the last time. After the break, the Portuguese coach presented tomorrow’s match against Shevchenko’s Genoa. The absence of Cristante, the relationship with Zaniolo, the opponent: all the thoughts of the Special One.

Genoa-Rome, Mourinho’s press conference

I was reading an interview by Antonio Conte at Gazzetta who told the first weeks at Tottenham: “Here there is everything to work at your best, but also a lot to do. You have to be patient and I will have to be good at finding patience”. I seem to rediscover the situation of Roma. Do you have the patience after the words that Pinto said during the week: “We are ambitious, but we will not make an instant team”? “Next question”.

Tomorrow he will meet Shevchenko again. Al Chlesea didn’t seem to have a good relationship with him, at least publicly. Instead, in his autobiography he used beautiful words for him. Can you give us a reminder of your relationship? Did you follow him as a coach? What do you think of him and his career? “A bit strange question. It must have been easy for her to decide if what was said is true, or if we actually have a good relationship. Is there anything more interesting to ask? The first memory I have of him is the first time I saw him play. I was playing analyst match for Barcelona. The first match of our group was PSV-Dinamo Kiev, that was the first time I saw him play. Then he made history. C “it is little to say, when you win the Ballon d’Or, the Champions League and many other titles, you make your story. He has a fantastic history as a player. Now he is at his first experience as a club manager, but he has done a lot good as a Ukraine coach. He has shown that he has ideas, a philosophy and leadership. He is a silent leader, it is his profile as a person. I hope that what happened to me, I lost in the first official match as a manager, will happen to him. and then I won a lot or and joy as a coach “.

After the positivity of Cristante and Villar, he will have to review the plans for the match. Can Pellegrini play with a different role, perhaps more in the middle of the field to facilitate the release of the ball? “The work that we have done during the week and that you and your sources have followed and understood, goes to the trash. There is no doubt. What we have tried and trained, both for attack and defense, we have lost. when we lost an important player like Cristante. With so many other problems we have, for example three left full backs all out, we have to find solutions. There are people who have to “sacrifice” themselves by playing in positions that are not theirs and have to adapt . We have to find a puzzle and try to play well and take away the points. It is a difficult time. Pellegrini? It is a good opportunity to understand which of you is better. , nobody else. My assistants don’t know, the players don’t, nobody in Trigoria, nor the prosecutors. It’s a good opportunity for you. Your springs don’t have water, they’re dry (laughs, editor’s note). It would be fun on your side instead to ask me. It all happened quickly this morning. We didn’t train in reference to the match today. I needed to make a decision. It will be fun for you to think about how we will play and who will start the game. “

I hypothesize that Roma can play three-handed tomorrow, like in Venice. Given the unexpected Cristante, where can Zaniolo be deployed and how did he see him during the week? “I don’t understand the connection between Zaniolo and the Cristante issue. I don’t see Zaniolo playing as” 6 “when Cristante plays central. It was an option for us against Bodo in defense and in the second half with Venezia. Zaniolo can’t. play as central defender (laughs, ndc). I will not say if we will play three or four, you guess … Your sources have told you that this week, in two of the three days, we have done work with the three-man defense , and it’s true. But now I’m not saying if we’ll play three or four. Zaniolo obviously has no influence in this situation, after Cristante’s absence. Everyone knows what role Zaniolo can play “.

It is the second time that he faces a team with a new coach (Verona-Rome was the first, ndc). Many questions about opponents and his team. Tomorrow is almost a game in the dark … “We have difficulties and they have it because they don’t know who will play. The biggest difficulty for me and Shevchenko are the absences of important players. Playing with a team that plays with a manager for the first time obviously has more question marks. Shevchenko said at the press conference, but it will not be so much the idea of ​​the game, but trying to achieve a result with the players at his disposal. It is difficult to orient himself, because we are in difficulty. We have no left-backs. Spinazzola, Vina, Calafiori .. . Even in the central defenders we are in difficulty. Cristante is out and is always an option in midfield and for the defense, both four and three. It is difficult. We both need points. It will be a fun game, like most games. There will be emotions, there will be a desire to play well and win. Almost always this season ours have been fun games, with the exception of Bodo’s, where they enjoyed themselves. “

How will you set up the match?Is it a game that must be played with great aggression to extinguish the enthusiasm of the opponents or will it take patience? “I understand your speech. (The enthusiasm) will not only be for the players who are close to Shevchenko, but also the stadium, the fans. A new ownership has arrived this week, something that gives hope and motivation to everyone. There will be a difficult environment, there is a beautiful stadium. That’s what we want. As always, there will be many Roma fans, a thousand or two thousand as always in away games and it is a motivation for us. Difficulties sometimes combine to they help to concentrate. There must be a desire to win from 1 ‘. As I always say, we can not win and it has already happened often. But we will enter the field to win as always and we will not change this idea even in this difficult moment “.

(Question after the conference is over) When is Smalling coming back? “Maybe tomorrow…”