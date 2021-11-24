Mourinho: “Abraham doesn’t worry me. Three-man defense only in an emergency “- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The Special One intervenes on the eve of the Conference League match: “The goal is to go back to developing the back four. I don’t expect anything special from Zaniolo. Smalling holder”

On the eve of Rome-Zorya, race valid for the groups of Conference League, José Mourinho talk to the press. The Special One has recovered Smalling, for a few months in the infirmary, and will probably field him from the first minute in tomorrow’s match. These are his words:

These three teams enclosed in 2 points obliged you not to concede missteps. “If we win we are arithmetically qualified, if we lose we are out, even if not arithmetically. We have to play with this sense of decisive game. We have scored a point in two games with Bodo. We are still in an advantageous situation with Zorya, because we are ahead. and the game is in Rome. We have to play with this sense of responsibility and pressure, which I like. I’m not worried that the players are relaxed, you can’t be relaxed when you play a decisive game. Even if people think that Roma is superior, tomorrow everything is decided and we have to win. “

It is striving to build a winning mentality. In this sense, what place does the image of the group celebrating together after the Genoa victory, including those who have not played like Zaniolo? “It’s nice, it means that the group is united. We talked about it in the sweetest moment of the season, when we had won six games. In moments of difficulty the team must stay together. We weren’t in crisis of play, I saw and reviewed the game. of Venice and I didn’t see a crisis in the game, but in the result. In Genoa we felt the pressure and the responsibility to win and the team was united. I really enjoyed seeing the players on the bench to feel that moment. “

Smalling has been out for two months. Are you ready to make your contribution to the defense? “Yes. In Genoa maybe it would have been a risk to let him play for 90 minutes, he went to the bench and when Kumbulla was in trouble he was ready to come in to help the team win. In the following days he trained, at this moment. he is in a position to start the game, he will play tomorrow. “

Mourinho at the press conference

The group got complicated. What is the significance of this match for you? “Very objective: if we win we are in, if we lose we are out. A draw leaves qualification open and fate in our hands, we should then win in Bulgaria. But with a win we are in and with a defeat we are out. What does it mean? a final both for us and for them. It is an important match. It will be hard for us to do both the championship and the Conference for many months, but it is a “problem” that we want to have. For this reason we will do our best tomorrow and try to win “.

What do you expect from Zaniolo tomorrow? “I do not expect anything in particular from Zaniolo’s match. I expect everything from the team’s match. As a team we have won and well in Genoa, and it is as a team that we have to play and do everything to win. I do not expect anything different from him. compared to what I expect from the others. I told him that for the way he celebrated in Genoa even though he didn’t play a minute, for me it was as if he had played the whole game. I expect a team player, but nothing from Zaniolo as an individual “.

Will Rui Patricio play tomorrow too? “Yes. It is not Rui who is among the best in the league, it is us who despite the three goals scored in Verona and Venice as a team manage to stay among those with the best defensive performances. Then it depends on the situation. Fuzato is working fantastically. , if he has to play a game in Serie A or in the Conference League it won’t be a problem for me, I won’t spend the night before the game without sleeping. I have total faith in him, but Rui will play tomorrow. “

Are you satisfied with Abraham? “I’m happy. Obviously when you are a striker of a team that creates a lot and has an attacking philosophy, you can usually score more. But he works a lot for the team and helps a lot in the construction, that’s not a problem for me. I’m happy with him. . He is a team player, he makes the offensive movements we work on, even defensively, in the way of pressing. He is a team player, he has learned to have another dimension as a team player that he might not have before. I’m happy. I think sooner or later more goals will come and at that point he will have everything: the teamwork and the individual situation. I’m not worried. He had a small decline after a very strong start, which affected us and the fans, but it is absolutely normal. The injury he had in England and here limited him for two or three games. But I’m happy. Tomorrow he, Zaniolo and Rui Patricio will play. Now there are eight missing “.

Was the three-man defense limited to the emergency or will it be repeated now that Vina and Calafiori are also there? “I don’t like playing five. It’s one thing to play three, it’s another five. We lost all left-backs and at that moment we played three, with El Shaarawy not being a full-back and not letting the team play. to five. We found this solution which in my opinion went very well in terms of play, and badly in terms of results in Venice but well in Genoa. The squad is not built to play three-handed. When the squad is built to play at five. three you don’t have only four central, you don’t have as many offensive wings as Zaniolo, Perez, Zalewski, El Shaarawy, Mkhitaryan, because you need different players. The truth is that we played it, the players made an effort to adapt. it is a good game dynamics for everyone, for some it is also a very suitable module. It must remain “in the pocket” as an option, but when we have all recovered the goal will be to return to the module we wanted to develop (the 4-2- 3-1, ndc) This usually comes with a nni work, when you know the players well and the players know the dynamics of a module well. Then another can develop. Due to the emergency we were forced to develop this and I’m happy because I see it well. For El Shaarawy, for example, it is easier to play the winger in 4-3-3 and more difficult to do this system, for someone else it is easier. We will seek balance. Tomorrow with the three-man defense? I tell you another player but not the system: Veretout “.

On the conditions of Vina and Calafiori and on the possibility that they will play tomorrow. “They trained with the team, now we will have a meeting with the” Sport science “, the medical department and the trainer to decide, as we did with Smalling for Genoa. This afternoon we will do the same. They trained with the team, it’s possible that they play “.

You said it’s not the season to attack goals and that you understand more now than two or three months ago. What is it that he understood? “I know my players better. For this reason, for example, El Shaarawy is playing in this position and it seemed impossible to me. After China he had problems with ups and downs, physical problems, problems adapting to the high intensity of play. Maybe after China he lacked continuity. I thought he was a quality and offensive player, but suitable to play one game and the next one maybe stay on the bench and go in. He has had an evolution, now he plays ninety minutes and even saves goals at two meters from the line as it happened in Genoa. This is an El Shaarawy I did not know. There are players I know, but then I learn from them about the characteristics they have, the roles they can play, how they can develop. Sometimes it takes three , four or five months, other times years. And after years there are still news on the players “.

Can you tell us about tomorrow’s match? How do you prepare for a match against an unknown team like Zorya? “Zorya is not unknown. It can be until the moment we face it, then it is no longer. We analyze everything possible. We have seen many league matches, all the Conference League matches and we know players, coach and team dynamics. . You can’t win without respecting these opponents, without working on them in the normal way. “

“The fifth who plays? Mancini”.