Mourinho: “Abraham-Mayoral? It’s an option. There are no substitutes for Karsdorp and Vina. There won’t be any big investments in January. The Primavera championship is not at a level.”

José Mourinho spoke at the Rome-Spezia press conference.

A memory of Thiago Motta at the time of the treble?

“People think I met Thiago at Inter, but I knew him when he was a kid at Barcelona. Every now and then they sent me to coach the spring and I met him there. I have many good memories of him, I look at mine. former footballers who have chosen this career as a manager and I worry about what they do. I have a lot of affection for him. “

Does the Mayoral-Abraham couple confirm?

“They played well in Sofia, we miss Zaniolo, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy and Perez and they are an option, but Shomurodov and Felix can also play. We have options there. They are happy because they scored, often for a striker it is not enough to play well. and for them scoring gave confidence “.

How does Abraham’s game change depending on which point he is close to?

“Shomurodov is more of a racing and depth player, Mayoral is more dangerous in the box. As for Tammy, he doesn’t change much playing with one or the other, he has his own style of play.”

A replacement for Karsdorp and Vina?

“It’s really difficult. Now there aren’t many possibilities to play four in defense because we have few winger in front, we don’t have many solutions. There are no substitutes for Karsdorp and Vina.”

Does the midfielder remain the priority on the market or do you need something else?

“First of all I want to clarify once more that I am not sorry about our summer transfer market, because it was a reaction to our problems. It is not that the club did not want to give me the midfielder, whom I had identified as a necessary reinforcement, but to We couldn’t do everything to react to the problems. I’m obviously sorry because I always want the best possible squad to compete at the top, but I immediately understood the difficulties. In January we all want to do something, but it won’t be a big investment like the summer ones. something can be done, it will be to give balance to the squad. Me, the management and the owners are all in line. “

In your opinion, what is the most important role to play in January?

“All those where we have limits. Looking at our squad we are now a bit scared because we have so many absences, but in a normal situation with a maximum of 2-3 players out the team is balanced and only has 2-3 positions to improve. . Now, however, we have three games to play before January and we try to score as many points as possible. “

She said she doesn’t like playing five.

“I don’t like playing five, but I don’t mind playing three, with attacking players on the flanks who have to make defensive adjustments. I don’t like playing five at five.”

So does this module remain an interim solution?

“I like the tactical culture, I think that time helps to build it and to have a suitable team in different ways. One thing is what I like best and what is best suited to the characteristics of the players. I am open to doing. everything possible to get the best out of the players. With the right players, I don’t mind playing three-handed at all, also because we are in a league where many teams play three-handed or five-handed. I don’t mind this module, what I regret is not having been able to build and give solidity for emergencies and every week we have to adapt to the emergencies we have. I would like to never have injuries and disqualifications, at this moment we have to change from week to week and we are unable to give solidity to the growth path. But crying isn’t worth it, now let’s think about these three games and then many players will return in January. “

Can Felix be called?

“Yes. He trained with us for three days and will be called up.”

How do you improve the mental aspect of the second lines?

“It depends on the profile of the second lines. If the second line is young, inexperienced, not yet prepared to take responsibility, you have to work and wait and focus on the problems of lightness and inexperience. If the second line is an experienced player, who can being a starter and doesn’t want to be on the bench, it’s a different profile. We have many young players on the bench, many last year played in the Primavera, which is a very low level league and does not prepare players to join a Serie A team A. If we compare the level of the Italian Primavera championship with the foreign ones there is no story. The players have to improve, Darboe’s mistake for CSKA’s second goal in Sofia is not a quality error, but of inexperience. I would like to look on the bench and like Simone Inzaghi to see Correa, Vidal, Darmian, but here it is a different reality and I like to work like this. It is not a criticism, but it is just a different way of working. With young people you can just work, accept mistakes as part of the growth process and wait for the players to mature. I want to clarify one more time that obviously I would like to fight for other goals, but I am happy to be here, in a project different from the others that I have had in my career, but I am very happy. The sifda is difficult, but I am very happy “.

How do you explain the many admonitions of the Roma players?

“Better to talk about another statistic: we are the Serie A team with the most shots on goal. Better this way, at least I don’t say anything I shouldn’t say”: