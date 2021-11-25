Sports

Mourinho after Roma-Zorya: ‘Zaniolo? Let’s protect it ‘

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read

The Roma coach praises his team for their attitude and cuddles his starlet: “Let us work in peace and it will also be essential for the national team”

Roma get rid of Zorya without many worries and for Mou this is only good news. The Portuguese presented himself placid to the microphones after the match: “Happy with the signal we gave, we had the responsibility to win and move forward in the group, but we are not finished: we want to finish first. Today we did very well from the first minute, the result in the end is also a liar. We created a lot, we could have done 5-6, I’m satisfied with both the game and the individual performances ”.

Zaniolo

In the 4-0 to the Ukrainians the star of Zaniolo shone, deployed by Mourinho as second striker alongside Abraham “In the last few matches he went to the bench because he had had problems, he had trained little and then in this new line-up I preferred Shomurodov to him because he was more used to playing it, but today he played very well. I said it on the eve, I didn’t expect anything from him but more from everyone, I wanted a different attitude and I got it ”. Then the message to the environment. “Zaniolo has great potential but still a lot to learn both tactically and in his behavior on the pitch. He has to trust, be aware of who he is. Let’s not forget his scars, even emotional ones. After the injuries I see that sometimes he is afraid of getting hurt again, we have to leave him alone, we don’t tell lies about him, we don’t invent stories and problems between us that don’t exist. Let us work quietly and you will see that Mancini will give an even stronger Zaniolo ”.

attitude

Mou says he is proud of the team: “They are good guys, always available. We may have some difficulty in quality but in attitude they are perfect, I never get mad at them for that. We are a good group, we never give up. Of course we could have been higher in Serie A, we could have been first in the group but I’m happy with them “. Closing on Abraham: “He is following the right path, he has to grow further. He comes from a different reality, at Chelsea he didn’t work much with the team, here instead I ask him to press the defenders, I ask him for physical efforts which limits him even a little. He can score more goals and he’ll score them but I’m glad he’s improving day by day “

November 25, 2021 (change November 26, 2021 | 00:17)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Serie B, Como flies to the playoff area, Brescia takes the lead. LIVE: Benevento-Frosinone 0-3, Glik sent off | First page

3 weeks ago

“Clarify” the stop to dual users – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

THE NEW ITALY

3 weeks ago

LIVE FV, FIORENTINA-MILAN 2-0: END OF THE FIRST HALF

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button