Mourinho after Roma-Zorya: ‘Zaniolo? Let’s protect it ‘

The Roma coach praises his team for their attitude and cuddles his starlet: “Let us work in peace and it will also be essential for the national team”

Roma get rid of Zorya without many worries and for Mou this is only good news. The Portuguese presented himself placid to the microphones after the match: “Happy with the signal we gave, we had the responsibility to win and move forward in the group, but we are not finished: we want to finish first. Today we did very well from the first minute, the result in the end is also a liar. We created a lot, we could have done 5-6, I’m satisfied with both the game and the individual performances ”.

Zaniolo – In the 4-0 to the Ukrainians the star of Zaniolo shone, deployed by Mourinho as second striker alongside Abraham “In the last few matches he went to the bench because he had had problems, he had trained little and then in this new line-up I preferred Shomurodov to him because he was more used to playing it, but today he played very well. I said it on the eve, I didn’t expect anything from him but more from everyone, I wanted a different attitude and I got it ”. Then the message to the environment. “Zaniolo has great potential but still a lot to learn both tactically and in his behavior on the pitch. He has to trust, be aware of who he is. Let’s not forget his scars, even emotional ones. After the injuries I see that sometimes he is afraid of getting hurt again, we have to leave him alone, we don’t tell lies about him, we don’t invent stories and problems between us that don’t exist. Let us work quietly and you will see that Mancini will give an even stronger Zaniolo ”.

attitude – Mou says he is proud of the team: “They are good guys, always available. We may have some difficulty in quality but in attitude they are perfect, I never get mad at them for that. We are a good group, we never give up. Of course we could have been higher in Serie A, we could have been first in the group but I’m happy with them “. Closing on Abraham: “He is following the right path, he has to grow further. He comes from a different reality, at Chelsea he didn’t work much with the team, here instead I ask him to press the defenders, I ask him for physical efforts which limits him even a little. He can score more goals and he’ll score them but I’m glad he’s improving day by day “

November 25, 2021 (change November 26, 2021 | 00:17)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link