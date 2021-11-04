Mourinho against everyone: League, referees, press and clubs. Rome locked in its fort – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

He and Roma on the one hand, the rest of the world on the other, writes Andrea Pugliese on The Gazzetta dello Sport And out of his world, where you have to huddle and compact. José Mourinho a few weeks ago he decided to raise the bar and even the shot a little, as soon as he realized that the difficulties were increasing, also thanks to a few too many defeats. After all, he has always done so and often and willingly the results have proved him right. His battles also began in Rome. Messages to the League (with the question of the hymn), to the arbitrators and the press, including the club, from which a hand is expected in January. In short, it is again Mou against everyone, to build the fort to protect Rome. Just as tonight he will be hunting for a victory with Bodo that will give him back the first place in the Conference group and erase the worst shame of his career, the 6-1 of the first leg. Yesterday Mou did not want to answer questions about the Italian championship (except then do it later) or about the referees: “I speak only of the Bodo and the Conference“. Then, however, in the afternoon he posted a double photo on Instagram (which you can find below) with whom he spoke and how, once again stinging the referees. Since returning to Italy, he has had to say with the black jackets in 4 games: Udinese (expulsion of Pellegrini), Lazio (missed penalty on Zaniolo), Juventus (goal not granted to Abraham and penalty of Veretout not repeated) and Milan (penalty granted to Ibra and not to Pellegrini). Always with strong attitudes, which the top referees don’t like much. Until the “I do not speak otherwise they disqualify me” on Sunday. A cliché already used with Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United. It is part of the strategy, of wanting to create around a world of enemies to feel stronger inside, in the group. And this project could not be missing the controversy with the press. Incensed after the derby (when she quarreled with Lega delegates, “I want to talk to reporters, you don’t respect their work“), bad a few days ago. “I understood why Rome is the most difficult square, here we always look for the negative aspect. Why don’t we point out that we have 6-7 young players on the bench?“Because it was he himself who complained earlier, when he emphasized the lack of valid alternatives in certain roles. Those who expect Tiago Pinto to cover soon (even the choice of the purged is a clear message: be careful, however, they could be back on the bench today). The club is with Mou, considered almost an inspirational muse. So much so that even in the communiqué against racism on Tuesday, Roma condemned all forms of discrimination, making it clear between the lines that they do not agree with the disqualification (suspension) of the curve for the choirs to Ibrahimovic.