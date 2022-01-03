Mourinho and Pinto intensify talks with the no-vax player: his response

MOURINHO ROMA NO VAX – The anti-contagion provisions will change from 10 January to contain the spread of the Covid Omicron variant. The capacity of the stadiums has already been reduced, from 75% to 50%, but not only. Athletes will be able to take the field only with Super Green Pass, in fact the buffer will no longer be enough.

Read also:

Rome, two positive footballers at Covid: one is Mayoral. The Spaniard: “I’m fine, I train at home before I go back”

No exceptions provided

And that makes life hard for no-vax footballers from A league. One of these would be a Roma owner, as has been rumored for days. His name has not been revealed for privacy reasons, but talks between the athlete and Mourinho And Pinto, intent on convincing him given the importance of this player in the Capitoline ranks, as reported by Il Messaggero. The person concerned, reports the newspaper, would have taken time, aware that not only will he not be able to take the field, but could also suffer a salary cut, in the style of Bayern Munich. There Rome he was aware of the situation since the beginning of the pandemic, but the question was not urgent before, because it was possible to play with tampons, now the situation has changed. The football and government institutions would be continuing the talks, but at the moment there seems to be no room for any derogation or exemption. Pinto and Mou must therefore hurry to find a solution.