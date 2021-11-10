Mourinho and Pinto ready for the revolution: how Roma will change

ROME – Rome plans the revolution. Between the winter and (especially) the summer market Tiago Pinto is ready to change the squad to improve it and make it as suitable as possible for the needs of Mourinho . You will need one first effort in the January session , with a couple of shots to place to please the Special One and try to fight for the Champions League, then in the summer important work will be needed to sell the players out of plan and focus on names that are useful for the Giallorossi cause.

They are in everything twelve players who are sure to fit into Mourinho’s plans. Rui Patricio, Karsdorp, Vina, Ibanez, Mancini, Spinazzola, Pellegrini, Cristante, Veretout, Zaniolo, Abraham and Shomurodov. These are the untouchables of the Special One, also in view of next season. The base from which to start again, but not for these the untouchable owners of the team. The list does not include Mkhitaryan and El Shaarawy: the first is due to expire next June, the second is an excellent but not essential element. If an important offer were to arrive, Roma would consider it.

Everything else in the group is on the market. Fuzato, Smalling, Calafiori, Reynolds, Kumbulla, Villar, Diawara, Bove, Darboe, Carles Perez, Borja Mayoral and Zalewski. Twelve players out of Mourinho’s plans, between outright and loaned transfers. Tiago Pinto would like to send away a temporary title Fuzato, Calafiori, Reynolds, Bove, Darboe and Zalewski. Loans to enhance young people (some will of course remain), then definitive transfers to lighten the salary, collect a few million and buy players useful for the Giallorossi project: via Smalling, Kumbulla, Villar, Diawara, Perez and Borja Mayoral. Some Tiago Pinto hopes to be able to sell them in January (Villar-Diawara-Reynolds), others in summer. In any case it will be revolution to strengthen the team and give Mourinho the players he requested.