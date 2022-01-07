Mourinho and the no to Milan, Milan and thanks to Mourinho. Rossoneri honoris causa

In Milan who beat for 3-1 there Rome at San Siro there is a lot of honor. Pioli’s team, killed by ben 10 absenti – including three defensive starters to which are added the returns, after their respective and more or less long injuries, of Leao, Rebić and Ibrahimovic – managed to dominate, once again, with the mentality and the game that distinguish her the Giallorossi of Mourinho. A victory sought and desired honoris causa: for reasons of honor, pride, mental and technical strength.

High-level individual and collective performance

The performance of the Rossoneri was, in fact, quite convincing. In the first half, Brahim Diaz and his companions watered down Rome’s war ideas without overdoing it, with a orderly game in the offensive phase e careful in the defensive phase; first Giroud a penalty, then Messias precision: a sharp and peremptory 2-0 after 18 minutes, a clear response to the many many difficulties of the last few hours; to close the game I thought about the one who, whether from the beginning to the races in progress, breaks them at will: Rafael Leao. In between, the lucky goal of Abraham to shorten distances and many occasions, including two woods, hit by Milan. Great performance of Maignan in the door and the original central pair formed by Cage and Kalulu, absolutely monstrous that of Tonali in midfield: personality and head held high. Incredible.

Differences

And yesterday, therefore, Milan has more than deserved the victory against a Roma not used to playing well and a lot of protesting and arguing over the referees’ choices, both during and after the match. There had already been a similar trend in the first leg and even in that case the Rossoneri had legitimized the result of 1-2 with an evident superiority on the field. Yes, because Tonali and his companions they react to difficulties – many – with the strength of mentality, of honor, of the spirit of the group, of technical and tactical ideas, led by a coach, Stefano Pioli, who is always very careful to trace the path. So, Mourinho’s refusal to Milan three years ago is welcome: if his Rome is that of yesterday and the Milan of Pioli what we have come to know, the “tremendous pleasure” it’s all in red and black colors.