Mourinho and the phrase that scares Roma fans »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

Josè Mourinho he pulls out all the dialectical cards he knows to explain the fourth defeat of the last seven games. On the first card is the arbitration of Aureliano, on the second the limits of the staff of the Rome, on the last one the journalists. But the most worrying sentence for the Roma fans comes immediately after: “I signed a three-year contract. This can be a painful season, for the body and for the soul, but it is important to understand things that I did not know before. Today we don’t have a balanced team, because there are no two players with similar potential for the same position. Beyond the difficulties, however, I will aim for the Champions League as long as it is arithmetically granted to me ». What you have not seen on television is his deep irritation in the narrow area reserved for meetings with the press. Card number three. Mourinho would not even have wanted to give interviews, “after waiting for 10 minutesThen he was persuaded to communicate. He did so by constantly teasing the various interlocutors: “Why don’t you highlight the penalty episode?“,”Roma in difficulty? You say so, I’ve seen Venice in trouble“,

(corsport)