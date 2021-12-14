Sports

Mourinho and the referees, the message to Cristante: “Be careful, you are not Bonucci …”

ROME – Lots of tags unlined by the referees against the players from the Rome. Too many according to Mourinho who ironically defined his team as “a group of assassins”. Lin Rome it is third in terms of overall number of yellow and red cards received in the championship, fifty, behind only Venice (53) and Sampdoria (54).

The last red drawn against Roma arrived yesterday, against Felix for a double yellow card. The last yellow extracted for a touch of the arm that propitiated his goal – later canceled – against Spezia. Mourinho will talk to the boy to explain to him to avoid lightness like yesterday’s, but for exampler the coach considers the first warning to be an excessive penalty by the referee. More than once this season the Special One protested for the referee directions, and yesterday the technician in the press conference let himself go in a dig towards the referee trio: “I told Cristante to go easy on the referee because he is not Bonucci or he is not a player who has a status that can afford certain things with the referee”.

