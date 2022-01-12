Mourinho and the rudeness to the Spanish journalist: “He cheated me”

MADRID (Spain) – In Madrid, current Roma manager José Mourinho has left great memories, winning a Liga, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup at the helm of the Merengues. In the Spanish capital, however, there are also those who have pleasant sensations when they hear about the Special One. Among these is Pablo Motos, host of the “El Hormiguero” program. During the last show, with journalist Juanma Castaño as a guest, the unexpected protagonist became Mourinho himself, with the memory of an episode almost seven years ago.

Mourinho’s rudeness

“I don’t even want to hear about him!“said Motos, who later explained:”When Justin Bieber came here, there could be a maximum of 140 people in the audience and we received thousands of requests to participate. Mourinho got my phone number and asked me for two tickets for his children. I replied that I would give him two tickets in exchange for participating in the program“. Despite the promise to participate in the show, however, the Portuguese did not show up: “He tricked me. I don’t usually work with people who play three cards. One thing is that they simply deceive you, another thing is if they do it involving the whole team, because we made a program for him and he didn’t even call to say he wouldn’t come “.