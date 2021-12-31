Mourinho brings dinner to Caritas: “Do not forget those who need help” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The Special One visited the hostel in via Marsala on the last day of the year and greeted the guests

While everyone was preparing the party to greet the year that has just ended and welcome the one that has just begun, there were those who had silently chosen to think of others. IS José Mourinho, who visited the Caritas of via Marsala. He was with the guests of the “Don Luigi Di Liegro” hostel, chatted with them and handed over some gifts and the dinner, in addition to bringing his wishes (and those of all of Rome) for a good year.

He brought goods from before to Termini station need, both for dinner tonight and for the next few days. Then, on a personal basis, he delivered sugar, pasta, canned meat and promised to return again in 2022. For the guests it was a real surprise: no one knew of the visit of Mourinho, then once the managers were notified, word of mouth was very fast and the guests were happy to meet him. The Special One stayed about an hour and took a few photos.

“Happy New Year and happy 2022 to all. But please don’t pretend you don’t know, don’t forget the reality – he wrote Special One on Instagram – There are always people who need you and need us all! Thanks to Caritas for the fantastic work you do every day “.

