Mourinho charges Roma: “I don’t sign for the draw, in Bergamo we win”

The Giallorossi coach on the eve of the match against Atalanta: “A model club, with a solid project that is now aiming for the Scudetto. Zaniolo? He’s fine, tomorrow he will play the starter.”

First the three news of formation: “Smalling recovered, Ibanez so-so, Zaniolo plays the starter”. Then all the rest. And the rest is a lot, given that José Mourinho, on the eve of tomorrow’s match against Atalanta, explains very well his thoughts – and in some ways of all of Rome – towards the Bergamo players. Overall: club, coach and players. Says Mourinho: “With all respect and admiration, we go there to win. If you say to me: ‘Josè, stay at home and there is a tie’ I say no. Because football is football, because we have good players and a fantastic group. But it is undeniable – Mou explains – a fundamental difference: 6 months for me, 6 years for Gasperini. This does not only mean identity, ideas, training, but also 12 transfer windows against one “.

SINCERE CONGRATULATIONS – Hearing him speak it is clear that Mourinho’s words towards Atalanta are sincere and the compliments really thought: “We are talking about a fantastic, stable club, they all work together, ten years later compared to my first Italian experience they are a Champions League team and they play to try to win the Scudetto. We have a new owner, who is doing a great job at all levels, a coach here for only six months, with a reactive market, as I always say, and these are significant differences in times of growth. But I have no doubts about one thing: we can win because football is football. I don’t want to think: if we lose we have no Champions League hopes, if we win we are there. Maybe the numbers say it, but I don’t want to think about it. The challenge tomorrow is to play against a team of the highest quality and let’s see what happens ”.

TEMPLATE – Mourinho defines Atalanta as a “model” and, for some, it may seem strange said by him, who has (almost) always worked in very high profile teams accustomed to spending a lot on the market and thinking about projects in the short, very short, term. He knows it and in fact admits it: “I like their work, I like it a lot. I have done many years in very different clubs, with a super aggressive, very expensive market, but I have admiration for this project profile. And the project is there, you see it, with an intelligent market, the team is strong and with economic stability. But where were they ten years ago? And if we Roma players look with confidence at the property, at our coach (laughs, ed) I am sure that the path is right for us too. When a project is short-term, empathy is not needed, when it is long-term, as in our case, it is needed. And I assure you that there is a fantastic atmosphere here ”.

ZANIOLO OK – On the match Mou says that Roma will have to think above all “not to lose the ball easily” and says that he also has a lot of faith in Zaniolo: “He is playing well, he has a good mentality, I am happy. The numbers seem strange maybe, because he didn’t score in the league, but he will come. Let’s leave him alone to play his game and grow with confidence. I’m not worried, maybe tomorrow who knows … He plays the starter, he can do well ”. Also because the message is clear: admiration yes, fear no. Tomorrow he wants a Roma that can play without fear in Bergamo.

