Mourinho controversial in the post game. The target this time is Bonucci

After the two consecutive defeats against Bologna and Inter, the Rome back to victory thanks to goals from Smalling and Ibanez: the Giallorossi team beat Spezia and hooked Juventus to 28 points.

José Mourinho, spoke to the microphones of Dazn analyzed the challenge of the Olimpico. “What worried me? My team, even with 2-0, we never had control of the game in the second half. Obviously with many problems: when Smalling comes out and Cristante has to go behind the team he suffers. Then I look at the bench and it is too young a bench, and getting in is not easy for them: we are in a difficult moment of the season and winning becomes important even if we don’t play well ”. The chronicle of Rome-Spezia 2-0

It was also the evening of Afena-Gyan, sent off in half an hour after entering the field. “I prefer not to talk about the referee. He did the right thing. I haven’t seen the episodes of Afena-Gyan’s two thrillers, so I can’t talk about them: let’s continue with this record of yellow cards ”.

A path that has seen Mourinho up to now mix the cards a little, also proposing the three-man defense, so far effective.“If I continue with the other defense? The big question is ‘when will we have all the players available’. You talk about Spinazzola and I can’t say when we will have it. Smalling to ask out with an open match means he has something. Even today we recover Mancini for the next one, but we lose Smalling and Afena-Gyan: there is always something that makes me an ’emergency coach’ and not a ‘coach with planning’ “.

At the final whistle he approached Thiago Motta and as his former coach at Inter he said something to him: to the microphones of Dazn, then, he sends clear messages about his time on the bench. “What did I tell Thiago Motta? I started coaching in 2000 and I have many players of my own who have become coaches. The truth is that I suffer with them too: every weekend I look at results here and there, what Stankovic did, what Thiago did, what Sheva did, what Lampard did or something else. And I also suffer a little with them: and when I think they have made a career of the highest level I think they need a lot of strength to train players who are not players of the same quality. I must too: because in my history with Inter, Real Madrid and Chelsea, I have had the best squads in the world and so have I I need strength to fight some frustration. Because I’m used to suffering less on the bench, for example in Real Madrid when I played at home and lost 0-1 at 15 ‘I knew it ended 5-1: now at 2-0 I am on the bench in pain and wait for the referee the end is whistling “.

At the press conference, Mourinho then addressed the issue of referees and too many cards received by Roma. “Without injuries and suspensions the team is good, there is a lot of potential. Not for the Scudetto, but for a better ranking than the current one. Unfortunately there were many problems, such as injuries that happen to everyone. The tags? We look like a team of assassins for as many as we get. For us, some assessments of yellow are different. Cristante was warned and I told him to take it easy: he is not Bonucci, who is allowed a different approach“.

VIRGILIO SPORT