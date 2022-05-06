Mourinho cries after qualifying Roma to a European final 31 years later
Jose Mourinho reached this Thursday what will be his eighth European final, after his Roma beat Leicester in the Conference League semi-finals (1-0, 2-1 aggregate) thanks to a solitary goal from Tammy Abraham.
Tirana, the capital of Albania, will host the Conference League final, which will be the Portuguese coach’s eighth European final after two Champions League finals (Porto and Inter), two Europa League finals (Porto and Manchester United) and three Super Cups of Europe, all lost. The rival of the ‘Loba’ will be the Feyenoord who eliminated the Marseilles.
The Rome he will play a European final again 31 years later, the last one was in 1991, and Mou broke down crying after the final whistle. His assistants consoled him and congratulated him for meeting the goal.
The Portuguese holds the record for being the coach with the most semi-finals in history and the first to reach the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals. In addition, he can become the first manager in history to lift this trophy.
After the removal of Atalanta before him Leipzig in the Europa League, the Rome is the only Italian team with a chance of lifting a European title, something that has not happened since 2010, when the Inter he won the Champions League Bayern Munich in the year of its historic treble, precisely with Mourinho sitting on the bench.