Mourinho cries after qualifying Roma to a European final 31 years later

2022-05-05

Jose Mourinho reached this Thursday what will be his eighth European final, after his Roma beat Leicester in the Conference League semi-finals (1-0, 2-1 aggregate) thanks to a solitary goal from Tammy Abraham.

Mourinho reveals the saddest moment of his career as coach

Tirana, the capital of Albania, will host the Conference League final, which will be the Portuguese coach’s eighth European final after two Champions League finals (Porto and Inter), two Europa League finals (Porto and Manchester United) and three Super Cups of Europe, all lost. The rival of the ‘Loba’ will be the Feyenoord who eliminated the Marseilles.

The Rome he will play a European final again 31 years later, the last one was in 1991, and Mou broke down crying after the final whistle. His assistants consoled him and congratulated him for meeting the goal.