Sports

Mourinho cries after qualifying Roma to a European final 31 years later

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

2022-05-05

Jose Mourinho reached this Thursday what will be his eighth European final, after his Roma beat Leicester in the Conference League semi-finals (1-0, 2-1 aggregate) thanks to a solitary goal from Tammy Abraham.

Mourinho reveals the saddest moment of his career as coach

Tirana, the capital of Albania, will host the Conference League final, which will be the Portuguese coach’s eighth European final after two Champions League finals (Porto and Inter), two Europa League finals (Porto and Manchester United) and three Super Cups of Europe, all lost. The rival of the ‘Loba’ will be the Feyenoord who eliminated the Marseilles.

The Rome he will play a European final again 31 years later, the last one was in 1991, and Mou broke down crying after the final whistle. His assistants consoled him and congratulated him for meeting the goal.

The Portuguese holds the record for being the coach with the most semi-finals in history and the first to reach the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals. In addition, he can become the first manager in history to lift this trophy.

After the removal of Atalanta before him Leipzig in the Europa League, the Rome is the only Italian team with a chance of lifting a European title, something that has not happened since 2010, when the Inter he won the Champions League Bayern Munich in the year of its historic treble, precisely with Mourinho sitting on the bench.

Source link

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Leclerc should learn from Checo Pérez: Former Formula 1 champion

6 mins ago

What would happen if Canelo Álvarez loses against Dmitry Bivol

18 mins ago

Andrés Lillini pointed out that his players should feel proud

42 mins ago

Michelle Montero accuses mistreatment at Cruz Azul, the club considers that she was only required like all players

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button