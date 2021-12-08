Mourinho Cska Sofia-Roma: “Rui Patricio, Smalling and Mkhitaryan are out. We are in trouble”

In Sofia without three owners like Rui Patricio, Smalling and Mkhitaryan because the cup is important, but the championship is more. These are the three players that Mourinho has decided not to bring to Bulgaria where tomorrow Roma will close the Conference round against CSKA: the passage of the round is sure, to finish first and avoid a sort of playoff in February, the Giallorossi must win and hope for a Bodo stop. Hard. Mou hopes so, but certainly the third European cup is not his priority. On Sky, before the 6pm conference, however, he says: “Today I talked to the players and gave an example: I was at Manchester United in the Champions League, we and Juve were qualified for the round of 16 and Juve to finish first. he didn’t have to win with Young Boys and we had to win with Valencia. We didn’t believe it: we lost and Juve lost. I had an idiot feeling. Tomorrow we have to go there and win, then if Bodo wins we are second and we go to the playoffs in February. But we have to be serious. We know the difficulties we have with so many injuries and we know that every player we lose right now is a disaster. There will be a meter of snow, it will be difficult ”.