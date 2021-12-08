Mourinho Cska Sofia-Roma: “Rui Patricio, Smalling and Mkhitaryan are out. We are in trouble”
The coach presented the Conference League challenge: “We will just have to go there and win. We didn’t expect so many problems.”
In Sofia without three owners like Rui Patricio, Smalling and Mkhitaryan because the cup is important, but the championship is more. These are the three players that Mourinho has decided not to bring to Bulgaria where tomorrow Roma will close the Conference round against CSKA: the passage of the round is sure, to finish first and avoid a sort of playoff in February, the Giallorossi must win and hope for a Bodo stop. Hard. Mou hopes so, but certainly the third European cup is not his priority. On Sky, before the 6pm conference, however, he says: “Today I talked to the players and gave an example: I was at Manchester United in the Champions League, we and Juve were qualified for the round of 16 and Juve to finish first. he didn’t have to win with Young Boys and we had to win with Valencia. We didn’t believe it: we lost and Juve lost. I had an idiot feeling. Tomorrow we have to go there and win, then if Bodo wins we are second and we go to the playoffs in February. But we have to be serious. We know the difficulties we have with so many injuries and we know that every player we lose right now is a disaster. There will be a meter of snow, it will be difficult ”.
Turnover
That’s why, admits Mourinho: “We must necessarily get someone to remarry. Rui Patricio, Mkhitaryan, Smalling do not travel with us. Let’s go with the best possible group to try and win this match. We have the team to compete with the strongest like Tottenham and Rennes, but also with those coming from the Europa League. The problem is that we have to play 3 competitions from January to the end of May and it is difficult to say how we will arrive at a particular match. It’s the difference between team and squad. There will be important teams, which also come from the Europa League, for example tomorrow one between Naples and Leicester, and I hope the English club will go to the Conference. With the squad we have we have to go from game to game and think that it is always the most important “. Without thinking about the moment in the championship, which is not the best: “From the beginning we knew what to expect, but we didn’t expect many problems together. In a squad that is starting to build, we expected difficulties but Covid, injuries and suspensions all together are too many things and they are when you face teams like Inter “.
